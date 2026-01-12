Akiolu urges Nigerians to value traditions, cultures

The Oba of Lagos, Riliwanu Akiolu, has urged Nigerians not to discard any tradition or culture, as any nation that does so is as good as dead, although it needs modification to accommodate new realities.



Speaking yesterday, when the adherents of the Igunuko festival paid a royal homage to announce the 21-day carnival, Akiolu stated that concrete efforts must be undertaken to preserve the country’s culture and traditions by not allowing existing cultural and traditional practices to perish.



The monarch maintained that, like all religions, the African traditional religion has good and bad followers.



Akiolu implored the visitors to teach their children to be responsible and appreciative of the culture.



He added that they should not follow bad company or emulate the deeds of irresponsible members.



The monarch prayed for peace in Lagos and Nigeria, insisting that the country will continue to experience peaceful co-existence.



Leader of the Igunuko festival team, Olanrewaju Adio, thanked the traditional ruler for receiving them and sanctioning the commencement of the festival.

