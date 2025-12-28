Akume confirms marriage to Zynab Otiti Obanor

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has formally acknowledged his marriage to Zynab Otiti Obanor, framing it as a strictly private affair with no bearing on his weighty public responsibilities or political trajectory.

It was gathered that the union was solemnised some time ago and deliberately shielded from public glare, a move insiders say aligns perfectly with his decades-long aversion to personal spectacle.

A top aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, affirmed, “The SGF maintains an ironclad boundary between his personal life and his constitutional role. That has not changed and will not change.”

The development offers a rare glimpse into the personal temperament of a man whose career has been defined by institutional steadiness rather than political theatrics.

Observers note that from his tenure as Governor of Benue State to his pivotal role as a Senator and now as the engine-room coordinator of the Federal Government, Akume has prioritised quiet continuity over public drama.

“This marriage reflects that same consistent disposition: measured, private, and entirely removed from the noisy arena of political point-scoring,” a long-time associate noted.

His spouse, Zynab Otiti Obanor, is widely recognised in philanthropic and development circles as a dedicated advocate, with a focus on community empowerment, leadership development, and international dialogue. Associates describe her as impact-driven and averse to the limelight, having built a respectable profile through sustained charitable initiatives rather than public relations.

“She is a formidable professional in her own right, with a legacy of service that speaks for itself. Their relationship is one of mutual respect for each other’s independent standing,” a source close to the family revealed.

As curiosity builds in political and social circles, officials within the SGF’s office remain emphatic: the confirmation of this personal milestone does not signal any shift in focus.

“The work of government continues uninterrupted. Coordination of ministries, implementation of the President’s agenda—that is the SGF’s total and unwavering priority,” an official stated categorically.

The narrative surrounding Senator Akume’s new chapter remains firmly in keeping with his political biography: a story of service first, discretion always, and a resolute commitment to ensuring that private joy never distracts from public duty.