Akwa Ibom: Ekid leaders reject ‘terrorist’ tag, fault Eno over Stubbs Creek

The Ekid People’s Union (EPU) has accused Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State of fuelling tension and endangering peace after publicly describing Ekid communities as “terrorists” for opposing alleged illegal land dealings within the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve.

In a statement issued by the Board of Trustees of the EPU, the group said the governor’s remarks, made during the commissioning of a Model Health Centre in Nduo Eduo, Eket Local Government Area, have triggered widespread anger and deepened mistrust between the state government and Ekid people.

Chairman of the EPU Board of Trustees, Chief Nduese Essien, who signed the statement, said the comments were unjust, inflammatory and unbefitting of a leader, warning that such rhetoric could push a lawful civic disagreement into an avoidable conflict.

“It is painful and deeply troubling that a people who have consistently acted within the bounds of the law are now being criminalised and labelled terrorists simply for asserting their ancestral and legal rights. This kind of language hardens positions, fuels resentment and threatens the peace and stability of Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

Essien acknowledged the governor’s commissioning of the health centre, describing it as a welcome intervention, but said goodwill projects cannot excuse public denigration of an entire ethnic group.

“We received the health centre with gratitude, especially at Christmas, as a gift of life. But gratitude does not require silence in the face of injustice,” he stated.

He reminded Governor Eno of his long personal and economic ties to Ekid land, noting that the governor lived and worked among Ekid people for over 35 years before assuming office.

“These are the same Ekid people who welcomed him, supported his businesses and overwhelmingly backed his emergence as governor. To now label them terrorists is a painful irony history will not forget,” Essien said.

The EPU stressed that Ekid communities are not opposed to development or major infrastructure projects, including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, but are resisting what they described as unlawful land acquisition without consultation, consent or compensation.

In his words, “Insisting on due process in land acquisition is not hostility to development, it is a legitimate demand grounded in law, citizenship and respect for indigenous rights. Development that tramples on people is not progress.

“Contrary to some narratives, Ekid people have not opposed the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway as a federal project. We understand the importance of regional connectivity and economic integration. We also know that the Federal Government, in constructing the highway in other parts of the country, has adhered to land acquisition processes, engaged host communities and paid compensation where required.

“The caveat issued by Ekid People’s Union was not a call to stop development. It was a warning to private investors that illegal land racketeering was ongoing within the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve and that ancestral land was being allocated without consultation, consent or compensation.”

The statement also dismissed claims that opposition to activities in Stubbs Creek is driven by individuals, firmly defending EPU President, Dr Samuel Udonsak. According to Essien, Udonsak acts with full authorisation of the Ekid people and remains their recognised spokesman.

“There is no parallel authority, no rogue agenda and no personal ambition at play. What exists is a united people speaking with one voice in defence of their land, environment and dignity,” he said.

On the legal status of Stubbs Creek, the EPU cited a 1918 Privy Council judgment affirming Ekid ownership of the swamps east of the Qua Iboe River, as well as the Akwa Ibom State Map Law of 2023, insisting that Ekid territorial rights remain valid despite the area’s designation as a forest reserve.

Essien warned that beyond legality, the environmental implications of unchecked development in Stubbs Creek are grave, describing the reserve as one of the last major forest ecosystems in the state, critical for flood control, biodiversity and traditional livelihoods.

He called on Governor Eno to withdraw the hostile rhetoric, rein in political supporters amplifying the narrative and open genuine dialogue with Ekid stakeholders.

“Defending our land through lawful means is not terrorism, it is responsible citizenship, rooted in the rule of law and a duty to generations yet unborn,” he said.