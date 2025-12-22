Alaafin confers chieftaincy titles on Seyi Tinubu, Yari

Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin (left); Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Seyi Tinubu and his wife, Layal; Senators Adeola Solomon Olamilekan and Adetokunbo Abiru, during the conferment of Okanlomo of Yorubaland title on Seyi at the Alaafin’s Palace at the weekend.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, yesterday, conferred prestigious chieftaincy titles on the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, and Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, at a colourful ceremony that drew dignitaries from across the country and beyond.

The traditional installation, held in the ancient town of Oyo, showed the enduring cultural relevance of the Oyo Empire and its historic role in recognising service, leadership, and influence in contemporary society.

At the ceremony, Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State and current senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, was installed with the title of Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

Seyi Tinubu, a renowned entrepreneur and business leader, was honoured with the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland.

The event blended age-old Yoruba traditions with modern pageantry, as cultural rites, royal blessings, and vibrant displays marked the conferment of the titles.

The ancient city of Oyo was agog as dignitaries from all walks of life converged on the palace to witness the historic occasion.