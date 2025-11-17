Army mourns two officers killed in Borno ambush

The Nigerian Army has mourned two officers killed during a terrorists’ ambush at Wajoriko community in Borno State over the weekend.Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt Col Appolonia Anele, confirmed the incident in a statement.

She said that after the gun duel, the troops were led back safely by the Commander, 25 Task Force Brigade, Brig Gen M. Musa, and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

According to her, troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade, on routine patrol to secure communities around Wajiroko in Azir Multe, Damboa Local Council of Borno State, came under sudden and heavy insurgent fire while returning from a successful patrol within the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

The Army Headquarters also debunked online claims alleging the abduction of the Brigade Commander, advising the public to disregard what it described as fake news. It added that prayers were with the nation’s service men and women for continued operational success.

She said: “The patrol team, led by the Commander 25 Brigade, Brigadier General M. Uba, and comprised of troops of 25 Task Force Brigade and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), courageously fought through the insurgents’ ambush with superior fire power, forcing them to withdraw in disarray and abandon their mission.

“During the encounter, two brave soldiers and two heroic CJTF members paid the supreme price while on active service to the nation.

“While commending the troops for their gallantry, the Army high command commiserates with families and associates of the deceased gallants for their heroic sacrifice to the nation.”