Alleged N2.2bn Fraud: Court orders Ngige remanded pending determination of bail application

A federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Gwarinpa, on Friday, remanded a former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, at Kuje Correctional Centre until Monday pending the determination of his bail application. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Ngige over alleged N2.2 billion fraud.

Ngige, a former Governor of Anambra, is facing eight counts of fraud and accepting bribes.

The defendant served as the Governor of Anambra from May 29, 2003 to March 17, 2006.

He served as minister under former and late President, Muhammadu Buhari, from 2015 to 2023.

On December 10, the anti-graft agency arrested Mr Ngige. He is being prosecuted for fraud, which he allegedly committed during his tenure as Minister of Labour and Employment.

According to the charges, the EFCC accused him of awarding seven contracts worth over N366 million “for consultancy, training and supply by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)” to a company, Cezimo Nigeria Limited, belonging to his associate, Ezebinwa Charles.

EFCC alleged that Ngige awarded eight contracts worth over N583 million to another company belonging to Charles.

The EFCC also alleged that the defendant used his position to give preferential treatment, awarding eight contracts worth over N362 million to a company, Jeff &Xris Limited, belonging to Nwosu Chukwunwike.

Other companies he awarded contracts include Olde English Consolidated Limited and Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, belonging to Uzoma Igbonwa to the sum of N668 million and N161million respectively.

According to the EFCC, these offences violate Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Also, the anti-graft agency accused Ngige of collecting gratifications from contractors of the NSITF through his organization, called Senator (Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige Campaign Organisation from Cezimo Nigeria Limited (Zenith Bank Account Number 1011901119).”

EFCC further alleged that Ngige collected N38.6 million from Cezimo Nigeria Limited, N55 million from Zitacom Nigeria Limited and N26 million from Jeff &Xris Limited.

This according to EFCC contravenedsection 17(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and is punishable under section 17(c) of the same Act. He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The EFCC’s counsel, Sylvanus Tahir,SAN applied for a trial date, urging the court to remand Ngige at Kuje Custodial Centre.

However, counsel toNgige, Patrick Ikwueto, SAN, noted that they were only informed of the arraignment a day before and could not file for his bail application.

Ikwueto urged the court to giveNgige a conditional bail on health grounds. He also attempted to move for an oral bail application for the defendant on self-recognition.

Tahir, however, noted that the court could not be presented with both a written and oral application.

He also noted thatNgige is yet to submit his international passport, which was part of his previous bail conditions.

Ikweto noted that Ngige’s international passport was stolen, and the EFCC had been informed through a letter.

However, Tahir denied knowledge about the report.

Following their submissions, Justice, Maryam Hassan, ordered his remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre. The judge adjourned until December 15 for hearing and determination of his bail application.