Alpha, roadrunner boost green transport with electric tricycles 

Two firms, Alpha and Roadrunner (SBC 24), have introduced a fleet of electric passenger and cargo tricycles to the market. The launch, which was accompanied by road-shows at Gwarimpa and Nyanya, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was attended by key industry figures, including the President of the Electric Promoters Association of Nigeria (EMPAN), Mr. Dapo Adesina.



In a statement, the two firms said the electric vehicles would help combat pollution from petrol-powered engines and enhance the viability of logistics operators.

Central to the adoption strategy is Roadrunner’s commitment to making electric vehicle

ownership accessible. The company offers asset financing to operators on a lease-to-own. This removes the high barrier of upfront cost, giving operators a convenient and sustainable path to outright ownership.

They also said the tricycles would offer a sustainable alternative to petrol-powered tricycles in the sector. Adesina, an engineer, and also Vice Chairman National Technical Committee on E-Mobility Standards, said: “This is more than just a new vehicle launch; it is an investment in Nigeria’s future health and wealth. By transitioning to electric, we are working to reduce the negative impact of vehicle emissions that plague our cities, while also providing a tangible economic lifeline to the thousands of operators who rely on this sector.”

Related News EMPAN trains mechanics to boost EV adoption, reduce transport costs

Country Manager at Alpha, Ibrahim Haruna, said: “Alpha is thrilled to partner Roadrunner, a company that shares our vision for a sustainable Nigeria. Our collaboration is designed to tackle the two biggest obstacles to electric vehicle adoption: affordability and accessibility. We are leveraging Roadrunner’s strong understanding of the last-mile market and their innovative lease-to-own financing model to rapidly scale the deployment of these clean tricycles, ensuring green mobility is not just an aspiration, but a practical reality for Nigerian operators.”

Chief Operating Officer, Roadrunner, Clement David, added: “Our vision is clear: to democratise access to clean technology. The volatile cost of petrol has severely eroded the income of our commercial drivers. By drastically reducing their operational cost, our electric tricycles allow operators to earn significantly more, which directly translates into an improved standard of living for them and their