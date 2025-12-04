Ambassadors face more fire than soldiers, says diplomat Akinremi Bolaji

Outgoing Director of Reforms and Renovations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Akinremi Bolaji, has said Nigerian diplomats face greater risks than soldiers, despite receiving far less recognition, remuneration, and institutional support.

He made the statement on Thursday in Abuja during his 60th birthday celebration, retirement ceremony, and the public presentation of his new book, The 7-Star Diplomat.

Bolaji described diplomacy as one of the most underestimated professions, noting that diplomats often walk into fires that weapons cannot extinguish.

Bolaji, who served 35 years in the civil service, said his book is both a personal memoir and a guide for young diplomats, capturing the values, discipline, and silent sacrifices that define the profession. He emphasized that while the military is rightly respected, diplomats face hazards that no battlefield bomb can resolve, as all wars ultimately end at the negotiation table.

He said: “Oftentimes, you find the people in the military having more pecuniary gains of office and more recognition than diplomats. Yes, we are called excellencies because we are appointed by the President, but that office, that calling needs better recognition in terms of the risks that we face.

“Because you are a suspect in any country, essentially, you might say. You are not in the intelligence corps, but the fact that you are representing your country makes other countries begin to see you with some level of suspicion. And so, there is a lot that it takes to be a diplomat.

“And to make the matter worse, the remunerations are not beautiful. People think ambassadors are enjoying because we ride in very sleek cars and fly flags. But the truth is the remunerations are so poor.

“They are poor because you sometimes move from grass to grass when you are given allowances for your domestic servant at post. You are equally entitled to those at home, but you don’t get it. And so, you find that an ambassador or a diplomat is working in very murky waters.”

Bolaji urged President Bola Tinubu to give greater attention to diplomacy, stressing that national security depends as much on diplomats issuing visas as it does on soldiers at the frontlines.

He charged newly appointed ambassadors, describing diplomacy as a calling of sacrifice, creativity, and critical thinking.

He added: “The diplomat who is in charge of a mission, who gives approval for visas to be issued, is more dangerous than the man who is chasing a terrorist in the bush.

“Because if you allow a terrorist to have legal access to a visa, it can cause any havoc. All right. So we really need to pay attention.

“And I have put down my thoughts in this book, which I believe will help the upcoming generation, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I have spoken a lot; I have written a lot about reforms because my last beat in the ministry was Director, Reforms and Innovation.”

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Scandinavian countries, Dr. Godknows Igali, described Bolaji as a seven-star diplomat in every sense—tactful, polite, nationalistic, and versatile.

He said the book goes beyond personal reflections, offering a panoramic view of Nigeria’s diplomacy over 35 years and across missions where Bolaji served.

“It is a rich account of Nigeria’s foreign policy evolution, written by someone who lived it. Scholars, students of international relations and policy makers will find it invaluable,” Igali said, praising Bolaji for his humility, collegiality, and excellence.

“Even before attaining ambassadorial rank, he carried himself with poise, class, and deep respect for the country.”

Chairman of the occasion, Kolawole Kareem Agbaje, described Bolaji as one of the few officers who consistently placed Nigeria’s national image above personal ambition.

“People like him are rare. He has strengthened investor confidence globally and upheld Nigeria’s dignity on the world stage,” he said.

Agbaje added that Bolaji’s story offers a powerful model for young public servants and diplomats, demonstrating resilience, patriotism, and integrity.