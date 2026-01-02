Analyst tasks S’West leaders on security as Ekiti gears for guber polls

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has declared that the security of lives and property of citizens would be his number one priority this year.

He enjoined all political stakeholders to be civil and maintain peace as the state holds a governorship election in June this year, while promising to ensure a political arena devoid of intimidation and activities that could trigger violence.

Oyebanji, in his statewide broadcast yesterday to mark the New Year, which was aired across all radio and television stations in the state, noted that Ekiti under his watch had made remarkable progress with the completion of key projects and execution of life-changing programmes and policies.

The Governor expressed appreciation to God and the people of the state for what he described as “remarkable achievements of 2025”, assuring that his administration would expand on the current achievements and set higher bars in the New Year.

He expressed delight that Ekiti witnessed socio-political stability, improved security and economic prosperity in 2025 in spite of numerous challenges that daily confronted the government and the people of the state, expressing his readiness to build on the strides already recorded.

The governor acknowledged the support he had received from the people of the state, noting that “in spite of the challenges that come with being a leader, their generosity of spirit, consistent prayers and remarkable cooperation had always been an easing balm that has made our job easier.”

Oyebanji, who expressed delight that he was able to fulfil the promise to complete ongoing projects in the state, said both inherited and new ones started by his administration, some of which were still ongoing, would be delivered before the expiry of his current term of office.

The Governor said: “Let me assure all Ekiti people that your security remains our number one priority. I am well aware of your concerns about the security of our State in the light of what is happening in our neighbouring States. But rest assured that we are very deliberate, proactive and strategic in the security of our State. By God’s grace, Ekiti will continue to know peace.

Meanwhile, a political analyst, Femi Alabi, has urged states across the South-West region to approach the coming general elections in 2027 with renewed clarity and conviction.

Noting that the region had always been a cradle of innovation, enterprise, resilience and leadership, he said the citizens remained united by their shared hopes for dignity, progress and a society that truly works for its people.

Alabi, in a New Year’s message, urged the region to shun limiting tribal attachment, even as he announced his political intentions under the flag of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He said the decision was guided by a commitment to principled politics, people-centred governance, and a vision for a more prosperous and inclusive Lagos and South-West region.

He said amid the New Year’s celebrations, the political sphere witnessed a political dawn, especially with the declaration of his political mentor, Peter Obi, who recently joined the African Democratic Congress.