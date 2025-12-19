APC chieftain decries plans to distract Interior Minister allegations

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, has condemned attempts to distract Interior Minister, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, with bogus allegations, describing those behind the claims as agents of politically sponsored distraction.

Nwauju expressed disappointment that some individuals are interested in creating sensational headlines with spurious allegations, rather than focusing on productive ventures.

He specifically mentioned a recent online report questioning Tunji-Ojo’s first degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from London Metropolitan University, calling it a “wild goose chase.”