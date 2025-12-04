Rivers APC commends Tunji-Ojo for promoting 75,202 paramilitary officers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has commended the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for promoting 75,202 officers across the four paramilitary agencies under the Interior Ministry.

The agencies include the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to APC spokesperson Darlington Nwauju, the promotion is a testament to the ministry’s commitment to recognising and rewarding excellence, providing opportunities for professional growth, and ensuring fairness in the workplace.

Nwauju praised Tunji-Ojo’s leadership, stating that the ministry has come a long way from its past inefficiencies and lack of planning, which led to chaotic recruitment processes and loss of lives.

He said: “The Interior Ministry under Dr Tunji-Ojo’s leadership has ensured that all the critical factors that stimulate motivation in any work environment are brought to bear – this includes recognition and rewards, providing opportunities for professional growth, learning and advancement, plus a sense of fairness.

“Nigerians should be concerned with identifying square pegs in square holes who have the capacity to deliver tangible dividends from taxpayers’ money. Public service should and must remain performance-driven, with measurable indices, and not be haphazard or an all-comers affair.

“Judging from the history of the Ministry of Interior, this was a ministry whose voice was only heard announcing national holidays; what we now witness as Nigerians is the opposite of that inglorious past.

“Part of the ugly narratives past handlers of the Interior Ministry bequeathed this nation was its total lack of planning and organisational abilities, evidenced in a shambolic recruitment process which never saw light of day.”

He added: “Under the PDP administration in 2014, thousands of job seekers were warehoused like disposable articles at different stadia and centres in Abuja, Benin, Minna, Port Harcourt, Kano and Lagos.

“Nigerians were packed like sardines in a most catastrophic recruitment exercise, and innocent lives were lost, with hundreds getting injured. That incident occurred as a result of an attempted recruitment into the Immigration Service alone; this contrasts with the recent seamless recruitment exercise conducted for all four of the agencies under the Interior Ministry, where technology was simply deployed, leading to a hassle-free exercise.”

Nwauju called on paramilitary officers under the Interior Ministry to reciprocate this gesture by redoubling efforts to strengthen the nation’s internal security.