APC chieftain, Nwokejiobi, hails Uzodimma on his 67th birthday

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benicox Group of companies and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Sir Bennett Nwokejiobi, has congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on his dual milestones, his 67th birthday and his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as the APC Renewed Hope Ambassador and Director-General of Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation.

In a statement made available to The Guardian on Thursday, Nwokejiobi, also the Duke of Orlu, described the governor as an outstanding individual who has assumed a position of a “visionary leader and dedicated public servant.”

He noted that the governor’s new age coincides with his appointment by the president.

“Governor Uzodimma’s leadership continues to inspire many. His new national role is a testament to his political stature and commitment to the progress of our party and nation,” Nwokejiobi said.

According to him, the governor has put a lot of effort into strengthening the APC, fostering unity and advancing the developmental goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Through strategic engagement and pragmatic leadership, he has contributed significantly to both Imo State and Nigeria at large,” he added.

He expressed gratitude to God for preserving the governor’s life, praying for his continued service to the people.

Uzodimma, fondly called by his title, Onwa Oyoko, he noted, has piloted the chairmanship of the Progressives Governors Forum, which has led to a floodgate of birthday goodwill messages from across the country, underscoring his influence as a key figure in Nigerian politics.

Nwokejiobi opined, “Your sterling record as the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum is a testament to your steady ascent on Nigeria’s political trajectory, not just as a political titan, but as a dependable communication and public engagement strategist.

“What you do to enhance the progress of the APC government across the country, the unity and development of members, and the overall well-being of Nigerians has not gone unnoticed by all well-meaning members of our great Party in particular and Nigerians in general.

“Your sincere leadership has not only brought a sense of unity in the Party but has galvanised national engagement and brought to the fore your uncommon political insight and organisational skills.

“By your leadership conduct and approach, you have inspired dedication to Party cohesion and advancement among the members and illuminated the path of unity, progress and development which the Renewed Hope Agenda of the APC government, under the watch of President Tinubu, preaches.

“Onwa Oyoko, while I thank you for your unwavering dedication to duty, both in Imo State and in Nigeria as a pragmatic leader, I cannot but glorify the name of God Almighty for preserving your life to see yet another memorable year in the land of the living at 67.”

He prayed that Uzodimma be used as a tool for service.

“Your Excellency, it is my fervent prayer that the good LORD will continue to use you as a tool in His hands for His service and for the service of mankind.

“Once more, Onwa Oyoko, the pride of Ndi Igbo, the undisputable Onwa Nigeria, congratulations on your birthday today and on your well-deserved appointment by our amiable President,” the statement stressed.