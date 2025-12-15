APC national chair appoints Tooki as media adviser

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointment of Mr Abimbola Tooki as Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy.

A statement issued by the party said the appointment was based on the Chairman’s confidence in Mr Tooki’s experience and capacity to deploy strategic communication in strengthening party cohesion, public engagement and message delivery at national and international levels.

Mr Tooki is a journalist and media strategist with experience in governance reporting, crisis communication and information management. He has worked across print and broadcast media and is known for his involvement in political communication, technology reporting and newsroom management.

The party noted that Mr Tooki spent several years as an Information and Communications Technology editor, where he managed ICT and business sections of national newspapers and contributed to public discourse on technology and economic issues. He was also involved in the establishment of specialised ICT publications and newsroom initiatives.

His career includes service at Financial Standard, where he rose through the ranks, and his current role as Editor of BusinessWorld Newspaper, with responsibility for editorial direction, production and administration. He has also appeared as a guest analyst on Channels Television and other broadcast platforms to discuss public policy and national issues.

Academically, Mr Tooki holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor’s degree in Language Arts from the University of Ilorin.

According to the statement, Mr Tooki is expected to oversee the National Chairman’s media engagement, strengthen the party’s communication framework, manage messaging and enhance engagement with stakeholders and the public.

The APC congratulated Mr Tooki on the appointment and wished him success in his new role.