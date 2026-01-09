APC slams Osun NLC chairman over support for Adeleke’s re-election bid

Against the build up to August 8 gubernatorial poll in Osun, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, have disagreed over the latter’s declaration to mobilise votes for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election.

Arapasopo, had during the interdenominational service held earlier in the week at Governor’s Office in Aberdeen, vowed that workers in the state would vote massively to ensure that Adeleke, who is the standard bearer of the Accord Party, secures second term in office.

He said the resolve of the labour to back the governor during the forthcoming poll was informed by his laudable welfare policy for workers, pensioners and implementation of infrastructural projects and positive impacts in all key sectors in the state.

However, the APC in a statement by its director of media and information in Osun, Kola Olabisi, on Friday, lampooned Arapasopo for turning himself into campaign manager for Adeleke’s re-election bid, contending that his partisanship ahead of the August 8 off cycle governorship poll is deplorable.

Describing the NLC leader’s position as shameful, he argued that though he had inalienable right to identify with any political party of his choice, vowing collective votes of Osun workers for governor’s re-election was shameful and deplorable.

The statement reads, “The show of shame embarked upon by the highly partisan Osun State NLC chairman during the interdenominational service of Governor Ademola Adeleke with the state civil servants when the supposed number one labour leader in the state turned himself to the campaign manager of the governor was a testimony to the fact that he has not only sold out to the incumbent governor but he is a gross misfit for such an exalted position of a labour leader in a complex state like the State of the Virtuous.

“Though it is the inalienable right of any labour leader to personally identify with a political party of his choice but it stood logic on the head when Arapasopo was shamelessly and openly vowing for the collective votes of the workforce in the state in favour of the governor on the occasion which has now become his stock in trade since the beginning of the life span of the inglorious and fast-fading Adeleke’s administration.

“The reason that could be adduced to this anomaly in the labour circle in the state is either the think thank of the NLC chief are not up and doing in their onerous task of advising Arapasopo qualitatively on his expected roles as a labour leader or he decided on his own volition to be an incorrigible entity for an exchange for the personal goodies he has been benefitting from the embattled administration of Governor Adeleke.

“Since Arapasopo has tied the philosophical grains of corn round his waist, he must be ready to be the playmate of fowls as it would not be proper to accord him with the status of a credible labour leader but a fierce political opponent who is ardent in playing opposition politics even more than Governor Adeleke himself, “the statement added.