APC, stakeholders wade into Rivers crisis, impeachment plot

• Wike, Fubara yet to meet Tinubu

• Rivers lawmakers sue for peace as PANDEF moves to end crisis

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some stakeholders have intervened in the political stalemate between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, which has led to fresh impeachment proceedings against the governor.

The Guardian yesterday gathered that concerted efforts were being intensified to address the logjam, with all parties involved, including members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, expected to work towards a lasting political resolution.

It was also learnt that none of the key actors in the crisis has met with President Bola Tinubu over the matter, contrary to earlier reports.

According to the credible source, the President is expected to intervene only as a last resort, adding that the Rivers State crisis is a political issue and will be addressed the same way.

MEANWHILE, two members of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, representing Omuma and Degema State Constituencies, have appealed to their colleagues to exercise restraint and seek an amicable resolution to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The lawmakers—Sylvanus Nwankwo, who represents Omuma State Constituency, and Minority Leader of the House, Peter Abbey, representing Degema State Constituency—appealed during a press conference held in Port Harcourt.

Addressing journalists, Nwankwo acknowledged that the House had already issued a notice of impeachment against the governor and his deputy but stated that the development had necessitated deep reflection and extensive consultations.

“Gentlemen, you are all aware that the Rivers State House of Assembly issued a notice of impeachment on the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu,” Nwankwo said.

“However, we have called this press conference to appeal to our colleagues to temper justice with mercy and to see how this matter can be resolved outside the impeachment proceedings.”

He explained that the decision to make a public appeal was informed by numerous interventions from respected elders and leaders within and outside Rivers State, who have appealed for restraint, reconciliation and peace.

“We are appealing to the conscience of our colleagues. Having listened to so many pleas and calls from our elders and leaders, both within and outside the state, begging for leniency, we too are calling on our colleagues to reconsider their steps and see how this matter can be resolved amicably,” he said.

While admitting that the governor and his deputy may have acted in ways that infringed on provisions of the Constitution, Nwankwo stressed that dialogue, political wisdom and compromise should prevail over confrontation and political brinkmanship.

Even though the governor and the deputy governor may have infringed on the Constitution, we are appealing to our colleagues to reconsider our stand,” he added.

Corroborating Nwankwo’s position, Abbey said their appeal was guided by a desire to prevent further political tension and instability in the state.

“The Minority Leader has said it all. Yes, the governor has infringed on parts of the Constitution, but we are human beings,” Abbey said.

“As members of the 10th Assembly, we want to plead with our colleagues to please reconsider.”

Abbey further revealed that the lawmakers had received calls from political leaders and stakeholders nationwide, urging the Assembly to exercise caution and avoid actions that could further inflame the political situation.

“We have received calls from leaders and people in and out of the state, and we believe that once you raise the axe, you should not swing it immediately,” he said. He, however, noted that any amicable settlement would require cooperation from the executive arm of government, particularly the governor.

“We plead with our colleagues to reconsider, provided the governor too has a role to play. He must ensure that he does not further infringe on the Constitution so that there can be an amicable settlement,” Abbey added.

The appeal comes amid heightened political tension in Rivers State following the commencement of impeachment proceedings, with several stakeholders calling for dialogue, de-escalation and restraint to safeguard stability, peace and governance in the oil-rich state.

IN another development, the Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Reconciliation Committee, Kanu Godwin Agabi (SAN), yesterday called on Wike, Fubara and other stakeholders in Rivers State to make sacrifices and embrace forgiveness to end the lingering political crisis.

Agabi appealed while delivering a statement on behalf of the PANDEF Reconciliation Committee, which was set up to explore pathways to peace amid escalating political tensions in the state.

Describing the crisis as one that has lingered for too long, Agabi warned that its continuation would raise serious questions about the commitment of the political actors involved to the welfare of the people of Rivers State and the nation’s stability.

“Rivers State is too important to Nigeria for anyone to stand by and do nothing,” he said, noting that the state’s human and natural resources continue to play a critical role in national development.

The former Attorney-General of the Federation cautioned the parties against allowing their disagreements to spiral beyond control, using the parable of the clam and the oyster to illustrate the danger of unresolved conflict.

“Let Rivers State not be like the clam and the oyster that fought on the seashore until they were picked up by a fisherman and made into a meal,” he warned.

Agabi expressed confidence that the dispute could be resolved amicably, stressing that the parties involved were once united and supported one another on their respective paths to political office.

“If they have offended one another, they must be humble enough to apologise and generous enough to forgive. True greatness lies in forgiveness,” he said. He emphasised that reconciliation must come primarily from within, urging the parties to resist external escalation and instead demonstrate restraint, humility and willingness to make concessions.

The PANDEF committee chairman paid glowing tribute to King Alfred Papapraye Diete-Spiff, former Governor of Rivers State and Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, whose intervention he described as deserving of utmost respect due to his historic sacrifices for the South-South region.

Agabi also spoke warmly of Wike, describing him as courageous and patriotic, and noted that his record as governor and service as minister of the Federal Capital Territory had already immortalised him politically. He said the “hand of God” upon Wike placed a responsibility on him to provide leadership in the reconciliation process.

Similarly, he expressed personal confidence in Governor Fubara, citing his role in defending the governor’s election petition and appealing to him to honour the bond between them.

Addressing the Rivers State House of Assembly, Agabi said PANDEF held the lawmakers in high regard and believed their actions were driven by patriotism but urged them to demonstrate political maturity through forgiveness and restraint.

He also expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s capacity to discern truth amid conflicting narratives, describing the President’s stabilising role as central to the country’s presidential system of government. Agabi made it clear that the reconciliation committee was not constituted to apportion blame or sit in judgement over any party.

“Our duty is to appeal, to urge and to beg for reconciliation,” he said. “Sacrifices are called for. Let them be made, and let there be peace in Rivers State.”

Meanwhile, a former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, said Wike deserved sympathy, noting that the former Rivers State governor had surrounded himself with several political battles and adversaries.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akande, who served as Special Adviser to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said that should Wike be removed as a minister, his political career could enter a declining phase.

Akande said Wike’s choice of successor had become “the fight of his political life,” adding that Nigerian politicians could learn valuable lessons from the unfolding drama in Rivers State. He stressed that democracy thrives on inclusion rather than domination, warning that failure to carry the people along often leads to political backlash.

In a separate call, the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) raised the alarm that the impeachment proceedings could pose a serious threat to the peaceful resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni.

warned that Nigeria could lose over $30 million daily from the potential production of 500,000 barrels of oil if political instability persists.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, said it was unfortunate that just as the Federal Government appeared close to achieving a breakthrough on oil exploration in Ogoni, the state House of Assembly had resorted to actions capable of inflaming political tensions.

He warned that no investor would be willing to operate in a crisis-prone environment, noting that the impeachment move could scare away potential investors.

Nsuke described the impeachment attempt as a direct assault on President Tinubu’s mediation efforts, adding that proceeding with the process could embarrass the country internationally.

He urged the Rivers State House of Assembly to discontinue the impeachment proceedings to protect national interest, the image of Nigeria and the integrity of the President.