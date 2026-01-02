Appointment of new special advisers is to strenghten teamwork – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has charged newly appointed Special Advisers to brace up, as their appointments are aimed at strengthening teamwork within government and ensuring that the machinery of governance continues to function smoothly and efficiently.

He urged the appointees to remain committed to his administration’s vision to deliver effective, people-centred governance in the state.

The governor gave the charge on Friday, January 2, 2025, at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, after administering the oath of office to the five advisers.

Those sworn in are Barr. Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Prof. Peter Medee, Emmanuel Frank Fubara, Victor Ekaro and Dr. Darlington Orji.

The governor said, “What we are doing this afternoon is to bring in some persons on board to ensure that the wheels of governance continue to roll smoothly in our state.”

He explained that the advisers were carefully selected because they were familiar with his administration’s philosophy and direction, having previously worked with him in various capacities.

“These are not new faces. They have been with us and have worked with us. They understand the philosophy of this administration, and it will not be difficult for them to align and ensure that our goals are achieved,” he stated.

The governor stressed that effective governance could only be achieved through collective effort, discipline and shared responsibility, warning the appointees against complacency.

“My charge is simple because you already know what we have come to do. This is not for pleasure; it is work,” he said, adding that expectations were high.

Fubara noted that the appointments were not ceremonial but an opportunity for the advisers to contribute meaningfully to governance and service delivery for the benefit of Rivers people.

“It is a rare opportunity. Do not let us down. Our social contract with the people of Rivers State is to work, and that is exactly what we have come to do,” he said.

He reaffirmed that his administration remains focused on purposeful leadership and effective service delivery, expressing confidence that the new advisers would work as a team to translate government policies and programmes into tangible outcomes for the state.

In other news, Fubara’s former ally and ex-factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Robinson Edewor, has alleged that the governor misled his supporters into believing that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was intimidating him.

Ewor said he followed Fubara wholeheartedly, convinced that Wike was being unfair and hostile to the governor, but later regretted discovering that Fubara was not truthful with his followers, particularly in light of the truce reached between him and his estranged political godfather.

Speaking during a “thank you” visit by Wike to Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Ewor, who had formed a factional PDP structure to challenge Wike’s camp, said the prolonged political crisis in the state was fuelled by a failure of leadership and lack of sincerity.

“Leadership is the ability to reconcile quarrels and disagreements. The turmoil in Rivers State has lingered because the truth was not told,” he said.

Ewor added that having now “discovered the truth,” he had decided to move on, insisting that others would follow suit in due course.

“One day, one by one, they will discover the truth, and the truth shall set them free. As a leader, face your people. If there is a quarrel, reconcile it. If there is disagreement, reconcile it,” he stated.