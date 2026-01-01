Armed forces neutralise 2,351 terrorists, recount gains in 2025

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) neutralised no fewer than 2,351 terrorists through sustained, intelligence-driven air operations conducted across multiple operational theatres nationwide in 2025.

The achievements were realised through the execution of 274 Air Interdiction (AI) missions, flown in 379 combat sorties, targeting terrorist strongholds, logistics hubs, training camps, and critical mobility corridors.

Its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Ejodame said the figures excluded hundreds of additional airpower missions involving Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), close air support to surface forces, and armed reconnaissance operations.

He said the AI missions alone accumulated approximately 800 flight hours, underscoring NAF’s sustained reach, persistence, and operational dominance.

His words: “Beyond the immediate neutralisation of terrorist fighters, the air interdiction campaign delivered decisive operational effects across key threat corridors.

“Sustained precision strikes disrupted supply chains, severed mobility routes, and degraded leadership structures linking terrorist enclaves in the North-East, North-West, and North-Central regions, denying hostile elements freedom of movement and sanctuary.”

The spokesman said those effects enabled surface forces to advance, reclaim contested areas, and stabilise vulnerable communities, while significantly reducing the operational tempo and morale of terrorist and bandit groups.

Commenting, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, reaffirmed the service’s resolve to maintain relentless pressure on all threats to national security.

Also, the Nigerian Army confirmed recording significant operational successes in its ongoing fight against banditry and related crimes across the North-West.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, made this known during the West African Social Activities (WASA) celebration held at the Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto, which marked the end of the 2025 training year and showcased the Division’s operational achievements and cultural heritage.

He described the campaign against armed bandits as “challenging but eventful,” saying troops under his command had recorded remarkable milestones over the past year.

According to him, the Army rescued 1,023 kidnapped victims, recovered 189 AK-47 rifles and 4,338 rounds of assorted ammunition, seized 305 motorcycles and recovered 4,123 stolen livestock.

He also disclosed that several high-profile bandit leaders were neutralised during sustained operations.

The GOC stated that the successes had significantly contributed to restoring security and boosting economic confidence across the region, enabling farmers and residents to resume their livelihoods without fear.

He also attributed the gains to the dedication and professionalism of officers and soldiers, as well as the strategic leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

Speaking on behalf of the Sokoto State government, Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Colonel Ahmed Abdu (rtd), commended the Nigerian Army for its unwavering commitment to national security.

In his vote of thanks, Commander of the Nigerian Army’s 8 Division Garrison, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Mohammed Jibia, pledged that the Division would sustain the momentum for lasting peace and security across the Northwest region.

Besides, the military, in conjunction with other security stakeholders, neutralised no fewer than 20 terrorists commanders and their foot soldiers in various theatre of operations across the North in the outgone year.

The insurgents’ commanders killed during the period include: Aminu Kanawa, Dan Bokolo, Bello Buba, Dan Inna, Halilu Sabubu, Abu Dan Shehu Jabbi, Dogo Bashiru Yellow, Abba Allai (aka Amirul Khalid of Alafa), and Amir Abu Fatimah.

Others were Kingpin Auta, Abdul Jamilu, Salisu, Malla Jidda, Talha, Mallam Umar, Abu Yazeed, Kabiru Bebe, Maiwada, Mai Dada and Nwachi Eze (aka Onowu). Others include notorious bandits with the pseudo names: Dosso, Suleiman, Jagaban and Danja.

Also, during the period, troops arrested 4,375 suspects, while 1,616 others and their family members surrendered, and 2,336 kidnapped victims successfully rescued.

The Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja made this known while reviewing achievements of the various operations in the outgoing year yesterday.