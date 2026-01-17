Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Aliyu lays wreath, begins distribution of food items to 500 widows

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, on Thursday, joined other dignitaries in the state to observe the symbolic wreath-laying ceremony marking the conclusion of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Other dignitaries who laid wreaths at the event included the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga; the Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Saidu Muhammad Sifawa; the General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major General Ajose; the Commander, 119 Composite Group, Group Captain Gumut; the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa; the State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Alhaji Aliyu Danchadi; and a representative of widows of fallen heroes, Jamila Gambo.

Also, the governor refuted a viral video alleging that residents of Tidibale community were chased away by bandits from their village. He clarified that the individuals seen in the footage were temporarily relocated to Isa Local Council headquarters by the council following rumours of a planned bandit attack.

A statement signed by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Abubakar Bawa, said the governor explained that the affected community members have since returned to their village, adding that security has been reinforced in the area.

Aliyu further warned against the politicisation of security issues, stressing the need for citizens to cooperate with the state government and security agencies in their collective efforts to ensure peace and safety across the state.

Also speaking, the General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major General Ajose, assured residents of Tidibale and surrounding communities of continued security presence, urging them to go about their normal lawful activities without fear.

Ajose also commended the governor for approving the distribution of food items to widows of fallen heroes in the state, describing the initiative as the first of its kind.

Out of the 500 bags of rice, along with cooking oil and salt procured by the state government, 50 were allocated to the barracks community, while 450 will be distributed to members of the Nigerian Legion across the 23 local councils of the state.

The wreath-laying ceremony traditionally marked the final activity of the yearly event. The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a yearly nationwide event held every January 15, to honour fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation.