Remembrance Day 2026: Yar’Adua pushes for better welfare, year-round support for troops

As Nigeria marked Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2026, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, renewed calls for improved welfare and sustained support for military personnel, stressing that honouring fallen heroes must go beyond annual ceremonies.

Yar’Adua, in a statement on Thursday, described the day as both a moment of national gratitude and a reminder of the heavy responsibilities borne daily by men and women of the Armed Forces. He paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in defence of Nigeria’s unity and security, noting that their sacrifices continue to define the nation’s stability.

While acknowledging steps taken by the Federal Government to improve conditions of service, the senator argued that welfare reforms must be continuous and responsive to the realities on the ground. He said modern security challenges demand better training, up-to-date equipment, improved infrastructure, and comprehensive support systems for serving personnel and their families.

According to him, military service remains one of the most demanding callings in the country, requiring consistent backing from both federal and state authorities. “Support for our troops should not be seasonal,” Yar’Adua noted, urging governments at all levels to prioritise adequate compensation and long-term welfare programmes.

The senator also called on Nigerians to see Armed Forces Remembrance Day as a unifying national moment, one that reinforces collective responsibility for peace and security. He encouraged citizens to show appreciation for the Armed Forces through respect, solidarity, and support for initiatives that strengthen morale.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed every January 15, honours military personnel who died in active service, including those who fell during peacekeeping missions and internal security operations.

Yar’Adua concluded by reaffirming the National Assembly’s commitment to legislative measures that safeguard the dignity, welfare, and operational effectiveness of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, while praying for eternal rest for the nation’s fallen heroes.