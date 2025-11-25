Army arrests drug pusher, recovers 108.8kg cannabis in Kogi

Troops of 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have intercepted a large consignment of cannabis in a vehicle in transit from Ekiti to Kogi State.

The discovery, according to the troops, is part of ongoing efforts to deny criminal elements freedom of action and disrupt the flow of illicit substances that frequently contribute to the rise of banditry and other violent crimes across Kogi State.

In a statement by Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, the acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army in Lokoja, yesterday, the troops said they had intercepted a major courier conveying a significant consignment of Cannabis Sativa from Ekiti State to Obajana, Kogi State.

The Guardian reports that Obajana village, where the Dangote Cement factory is located, is a known haven for banditry and other forms of criminality.

The statement by the army confirmed that the operation occurred on 24 November 2025, when troops deployed at Agbede Response Area conducted a routine stop-and-search on a Toyota Camry with registration number DKA 158AU.

“The vehicle, driven by one Mr Johnson Ayo, was also found with a branded police hat and belt displayed on the dashboard, raising further suspicion.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 10 sacks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 108.8 kilograms, concealed in the car. Preliminary findings suggest that large-scale drug movement of this nature not only supports criminal networks financially but also fuels the chain of activities that often escalate into banditry within the state and surrounding regions.

“The suspect and the recovered exhibits have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kogi State Command, for further investigation and necessary action.”

Lt. Abdullahi assured that the Nigerian Army remains steadfast in supporting national efforts to eradicate drug trafficking, curb the enabling factors of banditry, enhance public safety, and maintain a secure environment for all citizens.