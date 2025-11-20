We’ll not allow Fayose to further destroy PDP in Ekiti, says Oluyede

Urges reconciliation of aggrieved aspirants, members

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Wole Oluyede, has taken a swipe at a former governor in the state, Ayodele Fayose, saying that the party won’t allow him to destroy the structure being built by the leaders to ensure PDP wins the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Oluyede, who spoke while addressing journalists after the party’s stakeholders’ meeting in Ado-Ekiti, described Fayose’s expulsion from the party as ‘Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish,’ urging him to take responsibility for the role he played in weakening the PDP over the past three years.

He added that the PDP in Ekiti State had remained intact, united and stronger than before despite Fayose’s alleged anti-party activities.

Oluyede urged the Tunji Odeyemi-led state executive to set up a reconciliation committee to reconcile aggrieved aspirants who lost the primary election and members of the party who are angry for one reason or the other.

He said, “Political parties always have issues anywhere in the world. That’s why they are called political parties, but I have no issues with the national crisis. I am not running for national office; all I need is Ekiti people behind me and that’s what we are going to get.”

Earlier in his remark, the PDP Chairman in Ekiti State, Tunji Odeyemi, urged members to return to their polling units and mobilise effectively for Oluyede, pledging he would not rest until the party wins the governorship election.