Army neutralises eight terrorists as 11 surrender with rifles in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) under Desert Sanity V have neutralised eight Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, while 11 others surrendered with their rifles to the Army in the Azir–Wajiroko axis of Borno State.

The OPHK Media Information Officer, Lt-Col. Sani Uba, disclosed this yesterday in Maiduguri in a statement. He said: “On January 9, 2026, troops conducted an extensive clearance operation in the Bulaagalda cluster, destroying several active terrorists’ enclaves and camps at Dagumba, Bonne, Yaganari, Gosuri, and Umchile,” adding that the Abu Nazir and Abu Ahmed camps were also destroyed by the gallant troops.

Uba further revealed: “During the operation, troops dismantled life-support structures, degraded terrorist logistics and recovered items comprising terrorist flags and weapons, as well as magazines.”

The Lieutenant Colonel stated that similar offensive operations were also carried out in the Yale and Bula Gaida areas, which forced several terrorists to flee in disarray.

This, he explained, led to the destruction of additional logistics facilities and the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG).

In a related operation based on credible intelligence, troops engaged the terrorists in the Sojiri–Kayamla axis, where eight insurgents were neutralised.

According to him, the troops also recovered an unspecified number of AK-47 rifles during four-hour operations in the two axes.

Additionally, troops arrested two suspected terrorist logistics collaborators in Gubio Local Government Area of the state for supplying logistics to terrorists in the Lake Chad region.

He noted that the troops will continue to remain resolute in what Uba described as “Sustaining offensive pressures in the dismantling of terrorist networks to restore lasting peace and security in the Northeast.”