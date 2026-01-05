Troops arrest eight suspects, seize fuel in Adamawa anti-terror operations

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have arrested eight suspected members of a suicide bombing network and intercepted a large cache of suspected terrorist logistics during separate operations in Adamawa State.

The arrests, according to the information provided by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, on Monday, followed intensified cordon-and-search operations targeting those linked to the recent Gamboru Market Mosque suicide bombing.

According to the military, OPHK troops conducted a coordinated operation in the Yan Lemo area of Mubi South Local Government Area in the early hours of January 5, 2026, after sustained surveillance of identified locations.

Among those apprehended were two principal suspects believed to be key facilitators in the bombing network. A search of the residence led to the recovery of cash, mobile phones, identification documents, ATM cards, jewellery and other personal items. Military sources said the items are undergoing forensic analysis to support ongoing investigations.

During identification procedures, a suspect already in custody reportedly identified the two principal suspects as individuals who supplied materials used in preparing the improvised explosive device. Other occupants of the residence were also linked to the network.

All suspects remain in military custody and are undergoing interrogation to aid further intelligence gathering before being handed over for continued investigation.

In a related operation on January 4, 2026, OPHK troops intercepted a consignment of suspected terrorists’ logistics in Mayo Nguli, Maiha Local Government Area. The troops seized 45 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit, estimated at about 1,125 litres, believed to have been smuggled for terrorist use.

The military said the suppliers fled on sighting the troops, abandoning the fuel. No casualties were recorded during the operation, and the seized items are now in military custody pending further action.

OPHK said the operations demonstrate its commitment to dismantling terrorist networks, disrupting supply chains and preventing future attacks.

The military also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to cooperate with security agencies to sustain peace and security across the North East.