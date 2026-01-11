Army sets up new bases in Kwara, Niger to flush out criminals

The Nigerian Army has expanded its operational footprint in parts of Kwara and Niger states with the establishment of new forward and patrol bases, as security operations continue against banditry, kidnapping and related crimes in the North Central region.

The Commander, Headquarters 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Nicholas Rume, said on Saturday that the move was part of ongoing internal security operations being conducted by the brigade across its area of responsibility.

Rume disclosed this while speaking at the 2025 Nigerian Army Social Activities held at the Sobi Cantonment in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to him, the brigade has sustained a series of clearance operations targeting criminal groups operating within border communities and forested areas linking Kwara and Niger states.

“The year 2025 has seen 22 Armoured Brigade conduct a number of clearance operations, such as Operations Park Strike IV and V, which covered the Kainji Lake National Park and its adjoining villages, as well as areas in Borgu LGA of Niger State and Kaiama and Baruten LGAs of Kwara State,” Rume said.

He said other operations include Operation Harmony in Kwara State and Operation Fansan Yamma, which he noted is currently ongoing.

Rume explained that to support these operations, the Army has established Forward Operating Bases in Patigi and Ilemona, as well as patrol bases in Babasango, Gada and Daban Lema.

“These bases complement our operations in neighbouring states and enhance our response to security threats,” he said.

The brigade commander said the deployment of troops and assets was in response to security challenges such as terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery, which have affected parts of the North Central zone.

“I assure you all of the readiness of 22 Armoured Brigade to collaborate with all security agencies towards achieving peace and security in our area of responsibility,” Rume added.

Also speaking at the event, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said the state government would continue to work with the military to address security concerns.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brigadier General Saliu Bello (retd.), the governor said cooperation between the state government and the Nigerian Army had contributed to improved security outcomes.

“The collaboration between the military and the state government has yielded positive results, and I want to reassure you of my unwavering commitment to this partnership,” AbdulRazaq said.

He also acknowledged the support of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General W. Shaibu, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the Armed Forces.

The Nigerian Army Social Activities is an annual event organised to promote interaction among officers and soldiers, assess operations and foster cohesion within the military community.