ASUU accuses Bauchi varsity’s management of violating MoU

The Zungur University, Gadau chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the management of failing to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with it, while absolving the lecturers from being blamed for a potential industrial action.

The union, in a statement issued yesterday, signed by its chairperson and secretary, Awwal Hussain Nuhu and Saleh Rimi Bagudu, claimed that despite a 400 per cent monthly subvention increment, management had deliberately ignored its agreement.

It applauded Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed for raising the university’s monthly funding from N80 million to N400 million. The lecturers said the increment had laid the foundation for sustained institutional growth and stability.

“This singular gesture remains the most significant catalyst and motivation to our members in SAZU to patiently follow up the slower pace of the MoU implementation,” the union stated.

The ASUU chapter expressed concerns, and called the attention of stakeholders and the public to “deliberate, persistent, and unjustifiable lapses of the university management”, which it maintained have undermined the gains secured through the Visitor’s (governor) goodwill.

“Within the period of not more than twelve months, which expired on December 9, 2025, the management has failed to honour this obligation.

“This is despite receiving the unprecedented funding in the university’s history, the management intentionally skipped three months of salary arrears, a payment which usually comes after the monthly salary payment. This action is unjustifiable, insensitive, and a direct violation of the agreement,” the union further alleged.

However, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Auwal Hassan, promised that the management would appropriately address the issues raised by the lecturers.