Atiku, Shehu Sani demand clarity as ISWAP claims killing of Brig.-Gen. Uba

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani have demanded clarity over the reports that Brigadier-General Musa Uba was killed after an ambush by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State.

Militants from ISWAP on Monday claimed they executed the senior officer after capturing him during an ambush on a military convoy near Wajiroko village.

The convoy, led by Uba of the 25 Task Force Brigade, was returning from patrol late Friday when it came under heavy fire, the army had stated.

The Nigerian Army, however, denied reports that the officer had been abducted, describing the claims as “fake news”

and said he was safe after soldiers successfully repelled the ambush.

ISWAP later released a statement through its Amaq channel alleging it had interrogated and killed him, a claim yet to be verified by the army and the presidency.

The terror group also shared a picture collage of Mr Uba, showing when he was in office and when he was “captured.”

“A picture of the brigade commander from inside his office and a picture of him after he was captured by the Islamic State,” the group captioned the picture.

“Islamic State fighters overthrew a senior officer in the Nigerian army after a successful ambush on a military force in Borno…,” the group said.

The group added that the commander was captured after “he fled” from the Wajiroko attack, noting that as soon as it received intel that Uba had escaped, a unit of fighters “set out to search for him and succeeded in capturing him on Saturday, near a village, after he was wounded.”

The terror group also mocked the Nigerian Army statement as an “outright lie and a miserable security failure.”

Atiku Abubakar, in a statement posted on X, said he was “deeply saddened and extremely shocked and disturbed” by the incident and criticised the handling of communication by military authorities.

Atiku also argued that the incident reflects “a failure of political leadership”, accusing President Bola Tinubu of prioritising the suppression of political opposition over securing the nation.

He stated, “I am deeply saddened and extremely shocked and disturbed by news making the rounds of the killing of Brig. Gen. Musa Uba by terrorists and the failure of the military hierarchy to clearly explain how it happened or what went wrong, as initial official denials indicated that this was not the case.

This for me is unequivocally a failure of political leadership as the President seems only more interested in decimating the opposition by all means possible, while forgetting his crucial role as Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces.”

Atiku, who described the general’s death as “one too many”, called the ambush a “bold terrorist resurgence” that Nigeria cannot afford.

“To Mr. President: the security of the lives of our people is your primary responsibility,” he said.

He added that Tinubu must “live up to it or be humble enough to admit incompetence and either ask for help or resign.”

Atiku also stated that if he were president, he would order the military to “occupy Borno State or any state under siege by bandits or armed groups until they clear those areas.” adding that “We must care enough for the men and women who put their lives on the line for our sake.”

Senator Shehu Sani, in his reaction in a short tweet, stated that terrorists often circulate videos of killings or kidnappings to “cowardly portray their power and send a threatening message to the world.”

He then urged Nigerians not to allow such propaganda to demoralise the country, saying, “their evil antics must not dampen the spirit of a nation confronting them.”

Sani described Brig.-Gen. Uba as “a brave and gallant soldier, an indomitable spirit who marched toward the fire in order to save his country.”

He said the officer’s sacrifice must not be forgotten and called on the military to investigate any lapses that may have contributed to the ambush.

“The killing of Brig General M Uba is a tragic loss to our country but a great sacrifice that will forever be appreciated.He was a brave and gallant soldier,an indomitable spirit who matched towards the fire in order to save his country.

“We must emphasise on celebrating his courage and patritosm and never glorify their crimes,cruelty and cowardice. Its been 15 years of continuous battle;terrorism has never won and will never win.

“The military authorities must do everything to investigate the circumstances and possible lapses that led to the fall of Gen Uba and others.May their souls rest in peace.”