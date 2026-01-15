Awujale stool’s nomination: Fusengbuwa family lauds Abiodun’s neutrality 

The Olori Ebi (head) of Fusengbuwa Royal Family, Adedokun Ajidagba, has commended Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for his neutrality and non-interference in the nomination process for the Awujale stool, which held on Monday in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.



He gave the commendation in his country home in Ijebu Ode yesterday, during a courtesy visit by market women to congratulate him on the successful conduct of the nomination process for the stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

This is coming a day after the Ogun State government debunked speculations that it had chosen a particular candidate among the 95 people jostling to become the next Awujale.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, had said the government warned that it would not waste time to prosecute any individual or group found fabricating, promoting, or circulating such claims under relevant laws.



He also threatened to invoke Section 23(2) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, against anyone masquerading as Awujale-elect before the selection process is completed.



In his remarks yesterday, Ajidagba thanked the governor, describing him as a distinguished personality and leader from many perspectives.



He assured members of the Fusengbuwa Royal Family that although all the contestants are the best, the seat would eventually be occupied by one candidate, “and surely the best will emerge as the next Awujale of Ijebuland.”