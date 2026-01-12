Full List: Princes nominated as candidates for Awujale of Ijebuland’s stool

Here is the list of candidates nominated for the position of Awujale of Ijebuland.

Prince Adetunji Adeleke

Prince Bello Ayodeji

Princess Oluwakemi Onanuga

Prince Babatunde Alesinloye

Prince Ayodeji Osibogun

Prince Oluwatosin Osunsanya

Prince Abimbola Onabanjo

Prince Adekunle Adeite

Prince Aderibigbe Morounfolu

Prince Adekoya Onakoya

Prince Odedina Taiwo

Prince Gbadebo Ali Adebambo

Prince Ogunwo Adebowale Emmanuel

Prince Abayomi Kadiri

Prince Hassan Adekunle Olubola

Prince Akintola Adewunmi

Prince Olabode Onanuga

Prince Ayo Olugbenga

Prince Ademorin Kuye

Prince Olamilekan Badiru

Prince Odubiyi Olufemi

Prince Abdulrasheed Kukoyi

Prince Ottun Olaseni

Prince Kayode Adenuga

Prince Adeleye Onanuga

Prince Olanrewaju Mabawonku

Prince Adeyemi Akeem

Prince Nurudeen Akeju

Prince Adeleke Adewale

Prince Olaide Ashiru

Prince Oriola Yusuf

Prince Ajibola Odunsi

Prince Aderibigbe Azeez

Prince Oriola Olawale Yusuf

Prince Fatai Adesegun Arowolo

Prince Alatise Saheed

Prince Bakare Adeleke

Prince Olukokun Adedeji

Prince Oludamisi Tuyo

Prince Jide Taiwo

Prince Adeyinka Bakare

Prince Sakiru Ademola

Prince Aderibigbe Adewunmi

Prince Adeleye Abdul

Prince Ademola Kazeem

Prince Sherrifideen Kazeem

Prince Bello Abiodun

Prince Bashorun Akeem Adetola

Prince Oshifuye Oduntan

Prince Bello Tajudeen

Prince Adegboyega Banjoko

Prince Abdulwaheed Shote

Prince Kama’ldeen Abdul

Prince Odejayi Akintunde

Prince Muideen Adeleye Adio

Prince Olalekan Shote

Prince Mustapha Mojeed

Prince Adegbenga Bakare

Prince Adebiyi Adeleye

Prince Okeowo Olusegun Obafemi

Prince Olumoko Qudus

Prince Shote Kazeem Olawale

Prince Adebowale Olufeko

Prince Muizdeen Abimbola

Prince Bamidele Adenuga

Prince Ogidan Adewale

Prince Adefuwape Adegboyega Abimbola

Prince Oduwole Tajudeen

Prince Adelaju Adenuga

Prince Odedina Oluwatobi

Prince Adekunle Adenuga

Prince Sulaimon Odubanjo

Prince Otun Abubakre Taiwo

Prince Olajibu Olalekan Azeez

Prince Abdul Olamilekan

Prince Adeleye Adeyemi

Prince Odedina Olukayode

Prince Osunsanya Oladapo

Prince Abiodun Onanuga

Prince Muftaudeen Abimbola

Prince Kamorudeen Lawal

Prince Abimbola Olusegun

Prince Tajudeen Abimbola

Prince Hammed Babatunde

Five additional names were nominated at the venue. candidates,

Meanwhile, the Olori Ebi Fusengbuwa ruling house and former ICAN President, Otunba Abdul Lateef Owoyemi, has said that anyone displeased with the selection process for the next Awujale should channel grievances to the government, assuring that the kingmakers will not make any mistakes.

Owoyemi spoke on Monday after the completion of the 95 nominations of aspirants for the position of the Awujale in Ijebu-Ode. Owoyemi assured that within a month, Ijebuland would have a king to sit on the Awujale’s stool.

He stated that after the due process of nomination and submission of names, the kingmakers would sift through the best candidates and forward their names to the government for approval.

“We have 19 days for anyone aggrieved to express their displeasure. We have 86 princes and princesses who have expressed interest in the throne; we have successfully, peacefully, and harmoniously nominated eighty-six (86) candidates today. Now, it’s in the hands of the kingmakers to do their work and select one of them for us.

“We in the Fusegbuwa ruling house have conducted extensive traditional research through the oracles to guide us on what’s going to happen, and we have no doubt at all that the kingmakers will select the person the Almighty God himself has appointed, and our ancestors have also blessed,” he said.