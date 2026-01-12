Full List: Princes nominated as candidates for Awujale of Ijebuland’s stool

Here is the list of candidates nominated for the position of Awujale of Ijebuland.
Prince Adetunji Adeleke
Prince Bello Ayodeji
Princess Oluwakemi Onanuga
Prince Babatunde Alesinloye
Prince Ayodeji Osibogun
Prince Oluwatosin Osunsanya
Prince Abimbola Onabanjo
Prince Adekunle Adeite
Prince Aderibigbe Morounfolu
Prince Adekoya Onakoya
Prince Odedina Taiwo
Prince Gbadebo Ali Adebambo
Prince Ogunwo Adebowale Emmanuel
Prince Abayomi Kadiri
Prince Hassan Adekunle Olubola
Prince Akintola Adewunmi
Prince Olabode Onanuga
Prince Ayo Olugbenga
Prince Ademorin Kuye
Prince Olamilekan Badiru
Prince Odubiyi Olufemi
Prince Abdulrasheed Kukoyi
Prince Ottun Olaseni
Prince Kayode Adenuga
Prince Adeleye Onanuga
Prince Olanrewaju Mabawonku
Prince Adeyemi Akeem
Prince Nurudeen Akeju
Prince Adeleke Adewale
Prince Olaide Ashiru
Prince Oriola Yusuf
Prince Ajibola Odunsi
Prince Aderibigbe Azeez
Prince Oriola Olawale Yusuf
Prince Fatai Adesegun Arowolo
Prince Alatise Saheed
Prince Bakare Adeleke
Prince Olukokun Adedeji
Prince Oludamisi Tuyo
Prince Jide Taiwo
Prince Adeyinka Bakare
Prince Sakiru Ademola
Prince Aderibigbe Adewunmi
Prince Adeleye Abdul
Prince Ademola Kazeem
Prince Sherrifideen Kazeem
Prince Bello Abiodun
Prince Bashorun Akeem Adetola
Prince Oshifuye Oduntan
Prince Bello Tajudeen
Prince Adegboyega Banjoko
Prince Abdulwaheed Shote
Prince Kama’ldeen Abdul
Prince Odejayi Akintunde
Prince Muideen Adeleye Adio
Prince Olalekan Shote
Prince Mustapha Mojeed
Prince Adegbenga Bakare
Prince Adebiyi Adeleye
Prince Okeowo Olusegun Obafemi
Prince Olumoko Qudus
Prince Shote Kazeem Olawale
Prince Adebowale Olufeko
Prince Muizdeen Abimbola
Prince Bamidele Adenuga
Prince Ogidan Adewale
Prince Adefuwape Adegboyega Abimbola
Prince Oduwole Tajudeen
Prince Adelaju Adenuga
Prince Odedina Oluwatobi
Prince Adekunle Adenuga
Prince Sulaimon Odubanjo
Prince Otun Abubakre Taiwo
Prince Olajibu Olalekan Azeez
Prince Abdul Olamilekan
Prince Adeleye Adeyemi
Prince Odedina Olukayode
Prince Osunsanya Oladapo
Prince Abiodun Onanuga
Prince Muftaudeen Abimbola
Prince Kamorudeen Lawal
Prince Abimbola Olusegun
Prince Tajudeen Abimbola
Prince Hammed Babatunde
Five additional names were nominated at the venue. candidates,
Meanwhile, the Olori Ebi Fusengbuwa ruling house and former ICAN President, Otunba Abdul Lateef Owoyemi, has said that anyone displeased with the selection process for the next Awujale should channel grievances to the government, assuring that the kingmakers will not make any mistakes.
Owoyemi spoke on Monday after the completion of the 95 nominations of aspirants for the position of the Awujale in Ijebu-Ode. Owoyemi assured that within a month, Ijebuland would have a king to sit on the Awujale’s stool.
He stated that after the due process of nomination and submission of names, the kingmakers would sift through the best candidates and forward their names to the government for approval.
“We have 19 days for anyone aggrieved to express their displeasure. We have 86 princes and princesses who have expressed interest in the throne; we have successfully, peacefully, and harmoniously nominated eighty-six (86) candidates today. Now, it’s in the hands of the kingmakers to do their work and select one of them for us.
“We in the Fusegbuwa ruling house have conducted extensive traditional research through the oracles to guide us on what’s going to happen, and we have no doubt at all that the kingmakers will select the person the Almighty God himself has appointed, and our ancestors have also blessed,” he said.