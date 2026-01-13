Ogun govt denies claims of anointed candidate for Awujale stool

Ogun State Government has refuted media reports alleging that a particular candidate has been selected for the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Tuesday

Hazmat said that, according to the state government, the selection process for the stool of Awujale had been strictly guided by customary law, established Chieftaincy Declarations, and the extant laws of the state.

Hamzat stated that the State government remained fully committed to upholding due process, fairness, neutrality and respect for the age-long traditions of Ijebuland throughout the selection process, warning the public against deliberate spread of false information, misinformation or inciting publications capable of causing tension, disaffection or a breach of peace in Ijebuland and the State at large.

He stressed that any individual or group found fabricating, promoting or circulating such claims would be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law, urging members of the public to disregard such publications and refrain from actions capable of undermining peace, public order and the integrity of the traditional institution.

The commissioner called on the media, opinion leaders and all stakeholders to act responsibly by verifying information through official channels, assuring residents of government’s unwavering commitment to transparency, justice and the preservation of cultural heritage.

He noted that the government would not hesitate to invoke Section 23(2) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, against anyone parading themselves as Awujale-elect before the conclusion of the legally recognised selection process.

The Olori Ebi Fusengbuwa ruling house and former ICAN President, Otunba Abdul Lateef Owoyemi, has said that anyone displeased with the selection process for the next Awujale should channel grievances to the government, assuring that the kingmakers will not make any mistakes.

Owoyemi spoke on Monday after the completion of the 95 nominations of aspirants for the position of the Awujale in Ijebu-Ode.

Owoyemi assured that within a month, Ijebuland would have a king to sit on the Awujale’s stool.

He stated that after the due process of nomination and submission of names, the kingmakers would sift through the best candidates and forward their names to the government for approval.”

We have 19 days for anyone aggrieved to express their displeasure.

We have 86 princes and princesses who have expressed interest in the throne; we have successfully, peacefully, and harmoniously nominated eighty-six (86) candidates today.

Now, it’s in the hands of the kingmakers to do their work and select one of them for us.

“We in the Fusegbuwa ruling house have conducted extensive traditional research through the oracles to guide us on what’s going to happen, and we have no doubt at all that the kingmakers will select the person the Almighty God himself has appointed, and our ancestors have also blessed,” he said.