Babarinde, others recognised among brandcom’s ‘35 under 35’ outstanding marketing professionals

Head of Marketing and Growth at Waza, Muyiwa Babarinde, was celebrated among Nigeria’s top marketing leaders at the Brandcom “35 Under 35” Awards.

The recognition, which highlights the most impactful young professionals shaping marketing and communications across Nigeria and West Africa, represents a defining moment in his career spanning technology, fintech, enterprise software, and consumer brands.

With a track record of building brands and driving growth across diverse sectors, Babarinde has played a key role in Waza’s expansion, contributing to the company’s achievement of processing over one billion dollars in payments. His strategic approach has positioned Waza as critical infrastructure for African businesses engaging in international trade through multi-currency payment solutions.

Throughout his career, Babarinde has delivered impact at scale. From supporting SeamlessHR’s early growth as one of Africa’s leading HR technology platforms to driving Facebook’s product penetration across African markets at Red Media Africa, and contributing to Uber’s West African expansion, his work has consistently demonstrated the ability to connect brands with their audiences in meaningful ways. His leadership at Alpha Mead Group, where he managed marketing initiatives across 12 African countries, further cemented his reputation for executing sophisticated multi-market strategies. Convener of the Brandcom Awards and Publisher of Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi, praised this year’s recipients.

“The marketing professionals we celebrate today are redefining what excellence looks like in our industry. Their creativity, strategic thinking, and measurable results are setting new standards for marketing communications in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Selected from nearly 30,000 nominations, the Brandcom “35 Under 35” category represents Nigeria’s most rigorous recognition of emerging marketing leadership. The awards celebrate professionals who demonstrate innovation, consistent excellence, and tangible business impact within the Integrated Marketing Communications industry.

Reflecting on the recognition, Babarinde shared: “This award represents the power of collaboration and the incredible teams I’ve been privileged to work alongside. Marketing, at its best, creates pathways for businesses to grow and communities to thrive. I’m honoured by this recognition from Brand Communicator and motivated by the opportunity to contribute to Africa’s marketing landscape alongside such talented professionals.”

Babarinde’s commitment extends beyond boardrooms. Through his involvement with the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community in Lagos, where he served as Curator, he has championed projects addressing education, healthcare, and civic challenges. His 2024 blood donation initiative in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Health exemplifies his dedication to leveraging his platform for social good.

His professional achievements include winning the Young Lions PR Nigeria competition, receiving two SABRE Awards for brand-building and reputation management in Africa, and earning a nomination for The Future Awards Africa Prize for Professional Service – accomplishments that underscore the quality and consistency of his work.

The 2025 honorees include OyetolaAkeredolu of Diageo; DamilareAkinpelu of Ogilvy Africa; Yewande Ade-Alao of Seven-Up Bottling Company; OlawandeMeyungbo of Promasidor; and MoninnuolaKassim of Peak (FrieslandCampina WAMCO), each recognised for their outstanding contributions to marketing excellence.