Bauchi treats 29,874 HIV patients as group takes campaign to Keffi

BAUCHI government has confirmed treating 29,874 people living with HIV with Antiretroviral Therapy across the state.

Commissioner for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Sani Mohammed Danbam, dropped the hint yesterday at a press conference held jointly with partners to commemorate this year’s World AIDS Day.

According to him, HIV affects the most vulnerable in society: the poor, the uneducated, the marginalised, women, and children.

He said AIDS remains incurable, but no longer has to be a death sentence.

Speaking on the HIV situation in the state, Danbam disclosed: “As of today, a total of 29,874 people living with HIV are receiving Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) and the state has scaled up to 863 HTS/PMTCT facilities, where the general population and pregnant women receive free HIV services.

“This year, we have successfully placed 2,246 newly diagnosed HIV-positive individuals on antiretroviral treatment, and over 650 HIV-exposed infants have achieved 100 per cent early infant diagnosis and remain free from HIV infection.”

This year’s theme, ‘Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response’, Danbam noted, reflects the challenges caused by recent funding cuts and other setbacks, and “it reminds us of the need to build a stronger, more resilient and rights-focused approach as we work toward ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.”

Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Diene Keita, observed that despite advancements in medical technologies and public policies, progress made over decades was increasingly jeopardised, with prevention gains eroding as essential services struggled to reach people at elevated risk.

Represented by the Gender/Reproductive Health Analyst & State Programme Officer, UNFPA Bauchi, Deborah Tabara, the ED stressed that severe cuts in international aid were destabilising HIV prevention efforts, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, where millions rely on donor-supported programmes to access accurate information, prevention tools and essential community-based support.

According to Keita, almost 2.5 million people have lost access to life-saving pre-exposure Prophylaxis due to shrinking resources, with countries recording half of last year’s new HIV infections. and experiencing the harshest consequences from dwindling funding.

ALSO yesterday, AIDS Health Foundation (AHF) took its sensitisation to Keffi, Nasarawa State, with a roadshow and health talk.

The campaign was part of activities to mark the global event, which is held every December 1.

Speaking at the programme, its state coordinator, Dr Ibrāhīm Bichi, stated that the campaign was key in combating HIV/AIDS in the country.

He said the commemoration is aimed at promoting awareness, prevention, testing, and care while showing solidarity with those impacted by HIV/AIDS in the community and beyond.

Bichi noted that Nasarawa has a prevalence rate of 2.0 per cent, with an estimated 23,306 patients requiring treatment.

He said AHF and the state government are working closely to address various HIV/AIDS challenges.

Also speaking, AHF Medical Director, Emmanuel Neabueze, stated that the organisation is intensifying its campaign daily to ensure the elimination of the virus by 2030.

He said the foundation is deliberate in its campaign for the treatment of sexually transmitted infections and general wellness.

“AHF is determined to provide seamless and accessible STIs services to the people.”

“We are also working on establishing a wellness centre in Nasarawa State, following the ones in Benue and Abuja.

“We started the wellness clinic in Benue and in Abuja to bring STIs services closer to the people,” he stated.

On his part, Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager at AHF Nigeria, Steve Aborisade, appreciated all stakeholders for their contribution to the success of the programme.

Director, Primary Health Care (PHC) Keffi, Dogara Danjum, highlighted the need for continuous collaboration to address STIs challenges.

He said the PHC is intensifying campaigns in various localities to address HIV/AIDS in the country.

Also contributing, a representative of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Folarin Favour, said they were working in various communities in the state to educate young people about the dangers of STIs.

Representative of Young Peoples Programme (YPP) in Keffi, Michael Catherine Ishor, said the project had trained them on the dangers of STIs.