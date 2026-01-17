Beke-led APC warns against legislative coup in Rivers

The Emeka Beke-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned of what it described as a “choreographed legislative coup d’état” in Rivers State, urging the state’s Chief Judge to comply with an interim court injunction restraining him from acting on resolutions of the State House of Assembly.

The party, in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesman, Darlington Nwauju, said the Chief Judge should respect the interim injunction in Suit No.OYHC/7/CS/2026, which bars him from receiving or acting on the Assembly’s resolutions, including notices of alleged gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu.

The warning came amid confirmation by the Rivers State House of Assembly that the Chief Judge had received and acknowledged official correspondence conveying the impeachment notices against the governor and his deputy.

Describing the standoff between the legislature and the executive as “an unfortunate path,” Nwauju said the development posed a grave threat to the APC’s health and survival in Rivers State.

He called on the party’s national leadership to urgently intervene by activating internal mechanisms available to the National Working Committee under Article 21(b)(iii) of the APC Constitution (2022, as amended), to avert what he termed an “embarrassing situation” for the party.

“We have painstakingly analysed the issues leading to the latest step taken by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to proceed with the impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu,” the statement said.

“Regrettably, we observe that honourable members who once professed loyalty to our party and to Mr President have now lent themselves to an unfolding, choreographed legislative coup d’état against the collective interest, growth and development of our party in the state.”

The APC faction warned that the move amounted to a needless legislative overreach, alleging recalcitrance among members of the House of Assembly, including those elected on the party’s platform.

While acknowledging that Sections 129 and 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empower state legislatures to conduct impeachment proceedings, the party argued that the interpretation of “gross misconduct” under Section 188 remains largely subjective.

“Paragraph 11 of Section 188 is neither normative nor objective, as what constitutes ‘gross misconduct’ is left to the discretion of the legislature,” the statement added. “Consequently, no matter how elaborately framed the allegations against the governor and his deputy may be, they remain subjective in the court of public opinion,” he added