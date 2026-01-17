Zulum denies endorsing favourites ahead of APC congresses

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has dismissed rumours that he has been endorsing individuals for executive positions in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses at the national and state levels.

In a statement released on Saturday in Maiduguri by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, the governor described the claims as the work of mischief-makers seeking to sow disaffection within the APC.

Zulum emphasised that he has not endorsed any candidate for party positions, whether in Gwoza Local Council or any of the state’s 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Regarding the alleged anointments, the governor clarified: “Let me categorically state that I have not anointed any person for the position of Chairman or Secretary of APC in Gwoza Council during the forthcoming party congress.

“I wish to also stress that I have not anointed any person for any position at the APC congress in any of the 27 LGAs.”

He called on APC members to disregard the false information, adding: “I am calling on our party faithfuls and supporters to disregard the rumour as it is a calculated attempt to create disaffection by derailing the party from its trajectory of good governance and accountability to the people.”

The governor urged stakeholders to continue “constructive consultations aimed at fielding credible candidates for all party positions in the state.

“This is a democratic process at work in the delivery of the enormous dividends of democracy at the state and council levels,” Zulum said.