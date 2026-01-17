Impeachment: Rivers Assembly directs chief judge to set up panel to investigate gov Fubara, deputy

• Court Halts Process For Seven Days

• Four Lawmakers Opposed To Governor, Deputy’s Removal Make U-turn

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday, January 16, 2026, affirmed that the impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, remains on course.

At plenary, the lawmakers, after voting, directed the Rivers State Chief Judge to immediately constitute a panel to commence investigations into the allegations leveled against the governor and his deputy.

Meanwhile, a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has issued an interim order of injunction against the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly and 25 others, including the clerk of the House and Chief Judge of Rivers State, from proceeding with the impeachment move against Fubara and Odu.

The order restrained the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi from receiving, forwarding, considering and or however acting on any request, resolution, articles of impeachment or other document or communication from one to 27th defendants for the purposes of constituting a panel to investigate the purported allegations of misconduct against the governor and his deputy for seven days.

The presiding judge, Justice F.A Fiberesima, in a ruling in a motion experte in two separate suits by Fubara and Odu also grated leave to the applicants to serve the interim order, the originating processes in the suits and all other subsequent processes meant for the first to 31st defendants at the gate of the Rivers State Assembly quarters.

The court also directed that the interim order, the originating processes in the suits be served on the number 32 defendant who is the Chief Judge of the state through any staff of the Judiciary at the Chief Judge’s Chambers within the high premises.

Justice Fiberesima thereafter adjourned the case to January 23, 2026, for motion. These came following a volte face by four members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who recently called for a peaceful resolution of the political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the legislature, as they declared support for the impeachment of the governor and his deputy on Friday.



The lawmakers – Sylvanus Nwankwo, representing Omuma State Constituency, Peter Abbey of Degema State Constituency, Barile Nwakoh, representing Khana State Constituency I, and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor State Constituency II, said the reversal of their earlier decisions followed what they described as the governor and his deputy’s lack of remorse over their appeal for an amicable settlement of the crisis.



They alleged that instead of engaging constructively, the governor and his supporters resorted to media ridicule. Addressing journalists on Friday in Port Harcourt, the legislators dismissed speculation of internal divisions within the House arising from their earlier stance, insisting that the Assembly remains united.



Meanwhile, the 26 members of the House, who had earlier endorsed the impeachment process, have reiterated that the impeachment proceeding against Governor Fubara and his deputy would continue, describing the move as the only viable solution to the political impasse in the state.



Dressed in traditional attires, the lawmakers took turns to address the media in what observers described as a choreographed presentation. The Deputy Speaker of the House, Dumle Maol, during the press conference held at the Assembly Quarters along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, declared that there was a collective agreement among them to pursue the impeachment process, including those members who had previously addressed the media on the issue.



“We have all concluded, including members who had the opportunity to address the media a few days ago,” Maol said. The lawmakers described the governor as “incorrigible” and maintained that the impeachment of both the governor and his deputy was unavoidable at this stage.

They appealed to leaders at all levels and the people of Rivers State to critically assess the situation and understand that impeachment was the appropriate constitutional step.



“We therefore strongly appeal to all leaders at all levels and the good people of Rivers State to carefully consider the problem at hand and understand that the impeachment process is the best way to go at this point,” the release stated.



The legislators further called on the Speaker of the House to allow the constitutional process to proceed without obstruction, urging him to reconvene the House to enable members to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.



“We are using this medium to call on Mr. Speaker to allow the constitutional process to proceed unhindered,” they added. The development comes against the backdrop of the Assembly’s failure to reconvene plenary last Thursday as earlier scheduled, a situation that attracted widespread criticism in the media.



Tensions have continued to mount within the Assembly over the impeachment move. The House, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, had last week commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy over allegations of gross misconduct. The allegations include the demolition of the Assembly Complex and the alleged expenditure of public funds without legislative approval.