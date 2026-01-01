Ododo calls for unity, renewed commitment to security in 2026

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has called on residents of the state to embrace unity, hard work and patriotism in 2026, assuring that his administration will intensify efforts to deliver people-oriented governance.

In his New Year message to the people of the state, Ododo expressed gratitude to God for protection and guidance throughout the past year, noting that although 2025 was challenging, it also strengthened the resilience and collective resolve of Kogites.

The governor said the state recorded modest but significant progress across critical sectors such as security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, as well as youth and women empowerment.

He attributed the gains to discipline, unity of purpose and the cooperation of citizens with government initiatives.

According to him, the New Year offers renewed hope and a stronger determination by his administration to deepen prudent resource management, promote inclusive governance and implement policies aimed at improving the quality of life of residents, expanding opportunities for young people, empowering women and strengthening the state’s economy.

Ododo reaffirmed that security remains a top priority of his government, assuring residents of sustained collaboration with security agencies and community stakeholders to maintain peace across the state. He stressed that meaningful development can only thrive in a secure and stable environment.

He urged the people to reject division and embrace cooperation, describing Kogi’s diversity as a strength that must be harnessed to build a state that works for everyone, both in urban and rural communities.

Reiterating his commitment to integrity, transparency and compassionate leadership, the governor expressed optimism that 2026 would usher in shared prosperity and greater accomplishments for the state.

Ododo also called for continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that ongoing reforms at the federal level have strengthened the economy and expanded resources available to sub-national governments for development.

He wished the people of Kogi State a peaceful, prosperous and fulfilling New Year, while praying for continued progress for the state and the nation.