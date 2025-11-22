Bishop accuses FG of inaction against killings in Taraba communities

The Catholic Bishop of Wukari Diocese, Most Rev. Mark Maigida Nzukwein, has criticised what he described as the Federal Government’s “disturbing silence” over renewed attacks in parts of southern Taraba State, where scores of residents have been killed and thousands displaced in recent weeks.

The bishop spoke on Saturday during a thanksgiving Mass in Jalingo for the newly inaugurated leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Taraba State, held alongside the 50th birthday celebration and book launch of the CAN chairman, Rev. Fr. Williams Awoshiri.

According to Nzukwein, at least 70 people have been killed in Ussa Local Government Area and in Chanchanji ward of Takum Local Government.

He added that more than 1,000 houses have been destroyed and over 10,000 families displaced following a series of coordinated attacks allegedly carried out by armed Fulani herdsmen.

He said the Catholic Church alone had documented the displacement of more than 350 communities within the past two months.

Describing the situation as “deeply alarming,” the bishop said Taraba was “at a crossroads of confused identity and ethnic divisions” that continue to fuel violence and hinder development.

Nzukwein urged the newly inaugurated CAN leadership to work closely with Christian political office holders, community leaders, and the wider public to restore peace in the troubled communities.

While noting that CAN does not build physical infrastructure, he insisted that “the body must guide, influence, and demand accountability from those in authority.”

He criticised both state and federal authorities for what he called a slow and inadequate response to the escalating crisis, and called for urgent intervention, including increased humanitarian support for displaced families.

The bishop also appealed to government to carry out immediate repairs on the Namnai Bridge, which he said has worsened the suffering of commuters and cut off vulnerable communities.

Expressing concern over what he described as rising hostility towards Christian identity in the state, Nzukwein said CAN must speak more boldly against violence and injustice.

“This must not continue. We must protect peace, unity, and the development of the people and their faith,” he said.

In a goodwill message, former governor Rev. Jolly Nyame commended Fr. Awoshiri’s leadership abilities and urged him to foster trust and collaboration among Christian leaders.

Secretary to the State Government, Chief Gebon Timothy Kataps, assured that the government would continue supporting CAN and other religious organisations in efforts to promote peace and stability.

Responding, Fr. Awoshiri pledged to prioritise unity among Christians and deepen engagement with other faith groups.

He also commended YOWICAN chairman Mr. Job Julius, describing him as a disciplined and dedicated youth leader, and called for sustained cooperation within CAN to achieve its mission.