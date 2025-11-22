Niger School Abductions: Catholic Church denies receiving warning, says missing now 315

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, says the number of pupils, students and teachers abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwarra Local Government Area, has risen to 315 following a fresh verification exercise.

The update followed renewed checks after the initial headcount. In a statement e-signed by Daniel Atori, the Media Aide to Bishop Yohanna, the CAN Chairman said further enquiries revealed that 88 additional students were abducted after they attempted to escape during the attack.

He explained that parents who had believed their children had fled safely later returned to report them missing, prompting a recount.

According to him, the revised figure now stands at 303 students and 12 teachers, comprising four females and eight males.

The schools have a combined enrolment of 629 pupils and students, with 430 in the primary section and 199 in the secondary.

He also addressed claims circulating that the school received a prior warning from government or security agencies to shut down before the attack.

“That is not true, we did not receive any circular,” he said. He described the reports as an attempt to shift blame. He stated that the school had previously acted immediately on security concerns, including closing in 2022 when rumours of threats emerged.

The statement read, “Also, it is very pertinent we address the issue of prior warnings from either the government or security agencies as peddled in some quarters.

I have just got back to the village this night after I visited the school where I also met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and Security agencies to see that our children are rescued and brought back safely but was gritted with what I term “propaganda” that the school was given a prior warning by the government through a circular. That is not true, we did not receive any circular, it must be an after thought and a way to shift blame.

“In the past, around 2022 when we heard of rumours of security challenge, we do not hesitate, we shutdown immediately. Is it when there is a circular from the government asking us to shutdown that we will now not obey?

“The school is owned by the Catholic Diocese and not by any individual. None of the Reverend Sisters travelled to Abuja as they alleged. Whoever made that misleading statement should know that it is a false allegation and should withdraw such or provide the proofs and evidences.”

He added that neither the Education Secretary nor the National Association of Private Schools received any directive suggesting imminent danger or recommending school closure.

He added, “We have asked the Education Secretary if he received a circular he said no; or if he was asked to send any to us, he said no. We asked if he was verbally informed, he also said no. Let them tell the world who they gave the circular to, or through what channel did they send it.

“We also asked the National Association of Private Schools, they did not get any such circular. They claimed the school was shutdown and reopened few days ago, that is also not true, we are law abiding.”

He urged parents and community members to remain calm, saying the Church is working with government authorities, security agencies and local leaders to secure the release of all abductees. He expressed hope for their safe return and asked for continued prayers.