Bishop lauds Oyebanji’s resource management ability

As Gov Hails Inauguration Of Ekiti South Anglican Diocese

The newly enthroned Bishop of Ekiti South Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Francis Bankole, has commended Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for the remarkable achievements recorded in all sectors through effective management of the resources accrual to the state.

Bankole, who stated this at St. Peter’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Ikere-Ekiti, during his enthronement as the pioneer Bishop of the Diocese of Ekiti South, Anglican Communion, following the inauguration of the diocese by the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, stressed that the managerial acumen of the governor had helped to lift Ekiti State higher in the comity of all states of the federation.

In his inaugural sermon, titled the ‘Hand of God,’ Bankole called on Nigerian leaders to be accountable for their actions by demonstrating transparency and integrity, saying this will help in preventing misuse of the commonwealth of the people as well as ensuring that people holding public positions act in the best interest of the people.

The bishop asserted that humans are not accidental beings because whatever happens in the lives of the people is not a coincidence but a purposeful act of God, adding that humans need divine guidance to be able to lead according to God’s will and return all thanksgiving and adoration to God.

He used the opportunity to thank God for his faithfulness in ensuring that the diocese came into existence after about 31 years of struggle, stressing that nobody has the capability to block God or hinder his work. He asserted that the creation of the diocese is an act of God and a platform to deliberately expand the kingdom of God through the gospel.

Speaking at the event, Oyebanji hailed the decision of the Anglican Communion to inaugurate the diocese after over 30 years of the struggle to achieve it, saying the new diocese will bring evangelism, welfare, mission effectiveness and improved pastoral care closer to the people in the area.

While congratulating Bankole for being enthroned as the pioneer Bishop of the diocese, Oyebanji stressed that the inauguration of the diocese was aimed to decentralise administration that will make the church adapt more effectively to the specific social, cultural, and spiritual situations of the area.

“I understand the importance of this programme and it will be an encouragement to the church. I was reading the brief history of the journey from 1994 when Baba Olatawura moved that motion in Ikole, which is more than 30 years of struggle to have this diocese; so we can only thank God that this is a vision fulfilled.

“And I listened to the bishop. I will just admonish you that thing that you have struggled for, God has given you, you need to guide it jealously. I can say here and attest to the character of the bishop. I have known him for many years. He’s a man of honour; he’s a man of integrity, and he’s a man that carries grace. If you look at his history and what has happened to him, you know that it can only be God. I congratulate this diocese for having him as your pioneer bishop,” he stated.

Also at the event were the legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun, traditional rulers, bishops and archbishops from various parts of Nigeria.