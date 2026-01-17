Bisi Akande at 87: Sanwo-Olu, Yilwatda extol elder statesman’s democratic ethos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated elder statesman and the first interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, on his 87th birthday.



Also, the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has felicitated Akande on his 87th birthday, describing him as a priceless asset and a towering figure in Nigeria’s progressive political tradition.



Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media And Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described the former Osun State governor, who clocked 87 on Friday, as an advocate of good governance, an epitome of true federalism, a true democrat and a respected political icon who has impacted many lives positively in Nigeria through politics and governance.



He stated that Akande, popularly known as ‘Baba Omo kekeke’, is a role model to many people for his courage and dedication to public interest.



He also commended Akande for his commitment to public service, especially during his tenure as the first governor of Osun State, adding that he remains a beacon of hope for younger generations in a country where many believe that politics is a means for personal acquisition.



He added: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, as well as the leaders and members of the APC, I congratulate our father, Chief Bisi Akande, on his 87th birthday.



“I wish him good health so we can continue to benefit from his deep knowledge and worthy example. I pray for renewed strength for our ‘Baba Omo Kekeke’ to render more service to humanity and our dear country.”

On his part, Yilwatda, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser, Abimbola Tooki, praised Akande’s lifelong commitment to integrity, principled leadership and democratic values, noting that his contributions were instrumental to the formation, growth and stability of the APC.



“At 87, Baba Bisi Akande represents the very best of progressive politics in Nigeria. His life is a testament to courage, sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the ideals of justice, federalism, internal democracy and good governance,” the APC national chairman said.



He described Akande as a bridge between generations, whose wisdom, calm disposition and moral authority have continued to guide the party, particularly during periods of transition and challenge.



“Baba Akande has been more than a party leader; he has been a father, a teacher and a moral compass to the APC. From the formative years of the progressive struggle to the consolidation of our party, his selfless service and principled counsel have helped shape the soul and direction of the APC,” Yilwatda stated.



The APC chairman added that Akande’s influence transcends partisan politics, stressing that his legacy of discipline, sincerity and service remains a source of inspiration to leaders and citizens across the country.



On behalf of the National Working Committee, party leaders and millions of APC members nationwide, Yilwatda wished Akande continued good health, peace and strength.

“We thank God for the gift of Baba Akande at 87. Nigeria is better for his contributions, and the APC is stronger because of his enduring legacy. We celebrate a life well lived and pray that his wisdom continues to bless our party and our nation,” the statement added.