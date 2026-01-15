Oyetola congratulates Bisi Akande @87, hails role in Nigeria’s democracy

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, extended heartfelt congratulations to former Osun State Governor and elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande, on his 87th birthday as he marks his 87th birthday on Friday, 16 January 2026.

In his message, Dr. Oyetola commended Akande’s enduring contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape and his role in shaping generations of leaders.

Describing Chief Akande as a “towering figure in Nigeria’s democratic evolution”, Dr. Oyetola, in a statement issued by his special adviser, Bolaji Akinola, said his life of service, integrity, and courage had left an indelible imprint on governance and party politics in the country.

“Chief Bisi Akande remains one of the finest examples of purposeful leadership and unwavering commitment to public service,” he said. “His contributions to the development of Osun State, his role in strengthening progressive politics in Nigeria, and his mentorship of generations of political leaders stand as enduring legacies worthy of celebration.”



Dr. Oyetola, who served as Osun State Governor and currently leads the APC in the state, stressed Akande’s tenure as governor from 1999 to 2003 as a period that established critical foundations for fiscal discipline, institutional reform, and people-centred governance.

“Even at 87, Baba remains a voice of reason, courage, and clarity in our political space. His counsel is invaluable, and his life continues to inspire those of us privileged to follow in his footsteps,” he added.



Chief Akande, born on 16 January 1939 in Ila Orangun, Osun State, began his political career as Deputy Governor of Oyo State from 1982 to 1983 under Governor Bola Ige. He later became Governor of Osun State on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy and was instrumental in implementing policies on free education, healthcare, and water supply, while navigating political challenges including staff restructuring and local disputes.



Beyond his governorship, Akande played a pivotal role in the evolution of opposition politics in Nigeria, serving as the first interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contributing to the mergers that formed the party in 2013. He has also been an active voice on national issues, advocating for decentralised governance and youth inclusion in decision-making.



In closing, Dr. Oyetola prayed for God’s continued grace on Chief Akande, wishing him “good health, renewed strength, and many more years of purposeful living in service to humanity and the nation.”