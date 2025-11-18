Brithomes, London Square to host UK Property Investment Showcase in Lagos

Brithomes, a London-based international property wealth management firm headquartered in Marylebone, Central London, has announced an exclusive collaboration with leading UK real estate developer London Square to host a high-level private investment showcase in Lagos.

The event, themed “International Property Investment for Legacy and Wealth Planning,” will take place on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at The Capital Club, Victoria Island.

The private engagement is tailored for high-net-worth individuals, diaspora investors, private wealth managers, and institutional partners, with a focus on global diversification, cross-border wealth preservation, and long-term legacy planning.

Organisers disclosed that the event will feature an indoor investment briefing followed by an outdoor executive networking dinner, reflecting the premium brand philosophy of both Brithomes and London Square.

Participants will be introduced to an exclusive presentation of London Square’s prime and off-plan residential developments across London, alongside advisory sessions by Brithomes on wealth continuity, succession planning, and international property acquisition. The showcase will also include private strategy consultations with senior executives from both organisations, as well as an intimate networking dinner designed to foster long-term investment relationships.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Managing Director of Brithomes, Olatunji Akinboh, reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to empowering African investors with direct access to high-value international real estate.

He said the initiative is aimed at supporting clients in planning for long-term prosperity, bridging global markets, and helping investors strategically position their wealth for sustainability and legacy.

Communication for the forthcoming event is being coordinated through Brithomes’ official media consultant, Dr Princess Kelechi Oghene, Publisher of GAH Elite Club Magazine and Convener of the GAH Awards & Business Summit.

Dr. Oghene noted that the collaboration reflects the increasing sophistication of African investors seeking secure and sustainable global assets, adding that platforms like this provide the access, knowledge, and structure required for intergenerational wealth preservation.

The event seeks to highlight global real estate opportunities for African and diaspora investors, engage senior property and finance experts, strengthen Brithomes’ positioning as a trusted international property wealth partner, and expand collaboration with family offices, portfolio managers, and institutional advisors.

The showcase will be held at The Capital Club, 6 Elsie Femi Pearse Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Brithomes, the trade name of Extremely-Urgent.com Ltd, is an international property wealth advisory firm with active operations in the United Kingdom, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Portugal, and Nigeria. The firm specialises in developing and managing cross-border property portfolios tailored for long-term wealth preservation and generational legacy planning.