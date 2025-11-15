Thembi Shilenge earns recognition at Global Awards

Thembi Portia Shilenge, a leading force in Africa’s digital finance and blockchain education landscape, has secured global recognition as she was named Best CEO in the Crypto Industry at the 2025, She Millionaire Awards. The international awards platform celebrates visionary women advancing innovation, enterprise, and technological transformation across sectors.

Shilenge’s win underscores her strategic leadership of Crypto Dimensions, a fast-growing global education initiative committed to equipping young Africans, women, and emerging entrepreneurs with critical cryptocurrency and blockchain knowledge. Through this platform, she has championed financial literacy, expanded access to digital assets, and empowered communities to participate meaningfully in the evolving digital economy.

The honour comes on the heels of her recent recognition at the Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards and Summit, where she was celebrated for her contributions to entrepreneurship, technology leadership, and community-driven development within the continent’s expanding digital ecosystem.

Shilenge’s influence continues to scale beyond Africa. She recently participated in the Crypto Content Creator Campus in Dubai, a high-level convening of global blockchain experts, Web3 brands, and digital strategists. Her presence positioned her as a key African voice shaping global conversations around digital finance and content-led financial education.

Her digital footprint is equally impactful. With verified platforms across TikTok, Instagram, and Meta’s ecosystem, Shilenge has built an influential educational community, offering simplified insights on cryptocurrency, personal finance, and wealth-building. Her content has become a touchpoint for thousands seeking clarity in navigating the complexities of the digital economy.

Beyond technology and finance, Shilenge has demonstrated a strong commitment to humanitarian impact, particularly for the girl child. Through targeted initiatives in her home community of Mmakaunyane, she has supported educational continuity by donating thousands of sanitary pads to girls in public schools an intervention aimed at keeping them in class year-round.

For Shilenge, financial empowerment and educational dignity go hand in hand, and her work reflects a leadership ethos grounded in access, equity, and opportunity.

As she continues to redefine what is possible for African women in digital finance, Thembi Portia Shilenge stands as a symbol of purpose-driven leadership building pathways to wealth, shaping policy conversations, and expanding representation across the global digital economy.