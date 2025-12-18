CAN faults profane naming of movie after Christmas

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted a movie titled ‘A Very Dirty Christmas,’ and produced by Ini Edo, describing it as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stated that Christmas is a sacred season that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and represents purity, peace, love and redemption.

He emphasised that linking such a holy celebration with the word “dirty” diminishes its spiritual meaning, and reduces a solemn religious observance to something crude and sensational.

Okoh raised concern that a film bearing such a title passed through regulatory and professional channels without adequate scrutiny, and therefore called on the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to explain how the title was approved for public exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season.

His words: “CAN respects creative freedom and artistic expression, but such freedom must be exercised with responsibility and sensitivity, especially in a religiously diverse society like Nigeria. Creativity should build understanding and unity, not provoke or offend deeply held beliefs.”

He also urged industry bodies such as the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and other stakeholders in Nollywood to take a firm stand on the use of religious themes and symbols in ways that may not offend faith communities.

The cleric called on producers and promoters to reconsider the title, issue a public apology, and take deliberate steps to ensure that religious symbols and sacred seasons are treated with the dignity they deserve.

Okoh advised Ini Edo to show sensitivity and address the concerns raised by the Christian community.

He warned that at a time when the nation is already facing serious moral and social challenges, actions that trivialise sacred values only deepen division and erode mutual respect.