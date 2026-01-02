Chima Amadi enters Imo governorship race with APP platform

Chima Matthew Amadi has formally joined the Action People’s Party (APP) and declared his intention to seek the Imo State governorship in the 2027 general election, positioning himself as a challenger to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mr Amadi’s declaration took place on Sunday at a gathering held at Community Primary School in Umuekwenne, Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area, where party officials, supporters and residents were in attendance. The event marked his formal enrolment as a member of the APP and his first public indication that he intends to pursue the party’s ticket for the governorship race.

In a speech that focused largely on governance and public welfare, Mr Amadi, fondly referred to as Mazi Gburugburu, criticised the current state of affairs in Imo, arguing that the state had lost direction despite its human and natural resources. He said that public administration had become disconnected from the lived realities of citizens, with what he described as a widening gap between official claims of progress and conditions on the ground.

He accused successive governments of prioritising political messaging over substantive development, saying that public discourse was often dominated by slogans and commissioned projects that did not translate into measurable improvements in daily life. According to him, challenges in education, healthcare, markets and neighbourhood infrastructure continued to persist, leaving many residents sceptical of official narratives.

Security featured prominently in his remarks, with Mr Amadi describing insecurity as a defining concern for many communities in Imo. He said fear of violence and crime had affected social life and economic activity, forcing businesses to close early and residents to restrict movement. He argued that ensuring safety remained the most basic responsibility of government and said the failure to do so undermined public confidence.

On the economy, Mr Amadi pointed to rising hardship among traders, artisans, graduates and young people, contending that unemployment and underemployment were driven less by a lack of effort than by policies that failed to support small businesses and local enterprise. He said many families were struggling to meet basic needs, a situation he described as incompatible with the state’s potential.

He also criticised the condition of infrastructure, citing deteriorating roads and public facilities as obstacles to investment and social mobility. According to him, poor maintenance and stalled projects had contributed to frustration among residents and discouraged economic growth.

Mr Amadi further addressed the issue of corruption, alleging that public resources were often diverted for private gain and that political loyalty was rewarded at the expense of competence. He argued that this culture had weakened institutions and eroded trust in government.

Explaining his decision to align with the APP, Mr Amadi said he viewed the party as an alternative platform outside what he described as entrenched political structures. He suggested that the party offered space for new entrants and grassroots participation, at a time when opposition politics in the state had been fragmented.

Outlining broad priorities for his proposed administration, Mr Amadi said he would focus on security reforms, economic policies aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises, infrastructure renewal, and transparency in public spending. He framed these goals as part of an effort to redefine governance as public service rather than political entitlement.

The declaration adds an early voice to what is expected to be a competitive contest ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Imo State. While the electoral season remains some distance away, analysts note that political realignments and early declarations often shape alliances and narratives well before formal campaigns begin.