PDP urges FG to tackle insecurity as APC insists on party agenda

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to recommit itself to the protection of lives and property, insisting that 2026 must mark a decisive shift towards people-centred governance.

In a New Year’s message to Nigerians, the party stated that the country was entering 2026 amid deep-seated challenges that continue to threaten livelihoods, security, and democratic stability, noting that insecurity, economic hardship, and uncertainty have become the lived reality for millions of citizens.

The opposition party urged the government to act without delay, warning that the New Year must not become “another chapter of broken promises”, but a turning point defined by decisive leadership and accountability.

According to the PDP, the interests of Nigerians, rather than partisan calculations or political survival, should guide every action of government.

It stressed that those entrusted with power are servants of the people and must exercise their mandate with humility, transparency and respect for the rule of law.

The party also called on key democratic institutions, including the judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies, to uphold their constitutional responsibilities without succumbing to pressure, inducement, or fear.

Reaffirming its role as an opposition party, the PDP pledged continued solidarity with Nigerians in the struggle for an egalitarian society, where opportunities and public resources were distributed fairly and not along party lines or based on proximity to power.

It assured Nigerians that it would continue to speak truth to power, hold the government accountable and stand with the people until governance truly reflects their will, welfare and aspirations.

The message was signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Nigerians of the continued implementation of its Renewed Hope Agenda, promising that 2026 will deliver tangible benefits to citizens nationwide.

The party also called on Nigerians to remain resilient and united as the administration continues to implement policies aimed at boosting the nation’s economy, security, and social development.

In a New Year’s message issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, the APC commended Nigerians for their resilience, patriotism, and unwavering support for the party and the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The statement noted that sustained citizen backing had been crucial in ensuring that government reforms were implemented effectively and were beginning to yield results in key sectors.

Highlighting the administration’s achievements so far, the APC cited significant economic recovery, improved infrastructure, increased agricultural production, expanding oil sector output, and strengthened national security as evidence that the Renewed Hope Agenda was translating into real improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

It also pledged continued support for initiatives aimed at creating jobs, improving healthcare, enhancing education, and promoting youth empowerment nationwide.