Imo Catholic priest shot on Christmas Day

An assistant parish priest of Saint Kelvin Catholic Church, Ogbaku, in Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State, was shot on Christmas morning, raising concerns about the safety of religious leaders during public worship.

The priest, whose identity has not been officially disclosed, was reportedly shot in the right hand at around 8 a.m. while approaching the church gate for morning Mass.

A source, who requested anonymity, said the assailants appeared to fire from a concealed location, preventing anyone present from identifying them.

“The shooting happened on Christmas Day when everyone was in a joyous mood,” the source said. “The priest was trying to enter the gate for the morning Mass but we just heard a sound and the next thing, he was in pain from being shot. Probably it was a stray bullet from somewhere close by but nobody saw who fired the shot.”

The injured priest was immediately taken to an undisclosed hospital, where he is receiving treatment, and prayers continue for his recovery.

Confirming the incident, Imo State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Henry Okoye said the matter had not yet been formally reported to the police. “Yes, I’m aware of the incident, though the church is yet to officially report the shooting. The Divisional Police Officer for Owerri West has visited the church to verify the claims and has requested to see the priest to aid the investigation,” he said.

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, also confirmed the shooting but stated that the perpetrators remain unknown. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The attack highlights ongoing security challenges in Imo State and underscores the vulnerability of clergy and congregations, particularly during major religious observances, as authorities continue efforts to safeguard places of worship.

Here’s a rewritten news article with a fresh angle, focusing on the pattern of attacks on Catholic clergy in Imo and other states, in British English:

In March 2025, Reverend Father John Ubaechu, parish priest of Holy Family Catholic Church in Izombe, Imo State, was kidnapped on Sunday evening while travelling to an annual retreat, authorities have confirmed. The abduction occurred along Ejemekwuru Road in Oguta Local Government Area.

In a statement, the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri urged the faithful and people of goodwill to pray for the priest’s safe and swift release. “We invite all Christ’s faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for the quick and safe release of our priest,” the archdiocese said.

The incident bears resemblance to the kidnapping of Father Mathias Opara, another Catholic priest, who was abducted on the same route on 26 May 2023 while returning from a funeral in Izombe. Father Opara was released two days later.

This recent abduction forms part of a troubling pattern of attacks on Catholic clergy in Nigeria. Earlier this year, at least two priests were kidnapped in March alone. On 3 March, Reverend Father Peter Ekweli and seminarian Peter Andrew were abducted from Saint Peter Catholic Church in Ivukwa Community, Edo State. While Father Ekweli regained his freedom ten days later, the seminarian was killed by his captors.

Similarly, Father Sylvester Okechukwu of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Tachiri, Kaduna State, was kidnapped on 4 March and found dead the following day, allegedly at the hands of armed bandits. (edited)