China condemns US arms sales to Taiwan

Hails Nigeria’s support for One-China policy

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has criticised the United States over its recent announcement of large-scale arms sales to Taiwan, describing the move as interference in China’s internal affairs and a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, the embassy said the decision had “provoked strong indignation among the Chinese people” and confirmed that China had lodged formal protests with Washington while deciding to impose countermeasures on 20 US military-related companies and 10 senior executives.

The statement said the arms sales “undermine China’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity” and send what it described as “a seriously wrong message” to pro-independence forces in Taiwan.

According to the spokesperson, the action violates commitments made by the United States under the 1978 Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, in which Washington acknowledged that “there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China”, and recognised the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China.

The statement also recalled the August 17, 1982 communiqué, in which the US said it “does not seek to carry out a long-term policy of arms sales to Taiwan”, adding that China believes Washington has repeatedly reneged on those undertakings.

“The Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China–US relations,” the spokesperson said. “No country or force shall ever underestimate the resolve, will, and ability of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The embassy argued that tensions in the Taiwan Strait were driven by separatist activities and external interference, warning that any move to arm Taiwan would “only embolden ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists and push the Taiwan Strait toward danger”.

While criticising US actions, China said it remained open to cooperation with Washington, noting that both countries share “extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation”.

“China urges the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three Sino–US joint communiqués, honour the serious commitments made by US leaders, stop arming Taiwan, cease undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and refrain from sending wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” the statement said.

The spokesperson also referenced Nigeria’s position on the issue, recalling that during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to China in September 2024, both countries issued a joint statement in which Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China principle.

According to the statement, Nigeria “clearly stated its opposition to any form of ‘Taiwan independence’, its opposition to interference in China’s internal affairs, and its firm support for the efforts of the Chinese government to achieve national reunification”.

China said it “highly appreciates this position” and noted that the China–Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership has entered what it described as a “fast track”, marked by stronger political trust and deeper cooperation in several areas.

The embassy added that China looks forward to Nigeria continuing to support, “with concrete actions, the just cause of the Chinese people in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity and achieving national reunification”.