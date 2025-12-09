China, Kogi govt unveil Ajaokuta city free trade zone

The Kogi State government and the Zhuzhou Municipality of China have unveiled a new economic initiative, the Ajaokuta Economic City Free Trade Zone, to boost economic activities in the state while diversifying its economy.

Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, said the initiative, also dubbed the Hunan Free Trade Zone, is aimed at making the state a commercial hub and a strategic industrial centre in Nigeria.

He stated this at the official launch of the project in partnership with the Chinese government, yesterday in Abuja.

The governor revealed that his administration has painstakingly crafted economic policies to enable citizens to enjoy the dividends of good governance in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

He said the Ajaokuta Economic City Free Trade Zone is “the beginning of a new economic era, one that will redefine how Kogi State participates in national and global commerce for generations to come. Mr. President’s swift approval of the Ajaokuta Economic City after thorough due diligence demonstrates his firm commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and his belief in Kogi State as a strategic industrial hub for the nation.”

While calling on key stakeholders, including the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Central Bank of Nigeria, and private sector allies, the governor assured that his administration is committed to pursuing development goals.

“Kogi is the connecting heart of Nigeria, making it the nation’s most strategic logistics gateway. We have strengthened intelligence operations, enhanced surveillance systems, and deepened our collaboration with national security agencies,” he noted, to ensure the success of the initiative.

The governor described the Free Trade Zone as an opportunity to attract industrial investments, noting, “Our higher institutions of learning will serve as critical partners in skills development, research, and innovation support for the industries.”

Earlier, the representative of the People’s Government of Zhuzhou Municipality of China, Mr. Li Zhensheng, expressed confidence in the project’s potential to turn around the economy of Kogi State and Nigeria.

In his view, the Ajaokuta Economic City “is not only a new engine for Kogi State’s development but will also become a leader and benchmark for Nigeria’s economic transformation. Kogi State has achieved two major breakthrough results: first, making the free trade zone from ‘nothing’ to ‘something,’ and second, establishing a sister-city relationship with Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province.”

Li thanked both the Nigerian and Chinese governments for their support, emphasising that “it is the trust and cooperation between the two countries that have laid a solid foundation for the project’s development.”

He expressed hope that the Free Trade Zone would become an attractive site for industrial development, leading to improved economic cooperation between China and Nigeria.

“Next, we will work with all parties to jointly establish the Free Trade Zone Management Committee. I look forward to this place becoming a hot land of industrial agglomeration, openness and inclusiveness, and people’s happiness at an early date,” he concluded.