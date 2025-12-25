Christmas: DG ICRC calls for love, hope, renewed commitment to national devt

As Nigerians across the country gather to celebrate Christmas, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, has called on citizens to embrace the enduring values of love, hope, and a renewed sense of responsibility towards national development.

In his Christmas goodwill message, Dr. Ewalefoh described the season as a profound reminder of the ideals that unite Nigerians irrespective of background, ethnicity, or faith.

According to him, Christmas highlights the importance of love for one another, compassion for the vulnerable, and a collective commitment to the common good.

He noted that these values are particularly significant at a time when the nation continues to confront social, economic, and infrastructural challenges that require shared sacrifice and understanding.

He observed that beyond the festivities, the Christmas season provides an opportunity for sober reflection on the resilience of Nigerians and the spirit of cooperation that has continued to define communities across the country.

He said Nigerians have consistently demonstrated strength, adaptability, and a willingness to support one another, traits that remain vital for national progress.

“Christmas teaches us that love is not just an emotion, but a responsibility, a responsibility to care for one another, to serve with sincerity, and to place the common good above personal interest,” Dr. Ewalefoh said.

“When love guides our actions as individuals and as a nation, it becomes a powerful force for unity, trust, and sustainable national development.”

The ICRC Director-General emphasised that meaningful national development is ultimately driven by people, not just policies or projects. He stressed that the values citizens uphold and the choices they make daily play a decisive role in shaping the country’s future.

According to him, love expressed through service, responsibility, transparency, and integrity remains central to building institutions that work and infrastructure that truly serves the people.

Dr. Ewalefoh further encouraged public servants and private sector players to recommit themselves to ethical conduct, accountability, and professionalism, noting that these principles are essential for strengthening public trust and attracting long-term investments that can drive inclusive growth.

As the year draws to a close, he urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season as a time to renew their sense of shared purpose and to look ahead with optimism.

He expressed confidence that with unity, compassion, and sustained commitment to the national interest, Nigeria can overcome its challenges and achieve lasting progress.

He wished Nigerians a peaceful and joyous Christmas celebration and expressed hope that the coming year would usher in renewed hope, deeper compassion, and continued advancement for the country.