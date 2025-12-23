Christmas: FRSC deploys 452 personnel, 12 patrol vehicles in Bauchi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Command, says it has deployed 452 personnel to ensure the free flow of traffic during the 2025 Christmas celebration taking place on Thursday.

Mr Apaji Boyi, the Sector Commander, FRSC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Boyi explained that the command had deployed 12 patrol vehicles for smooth Yuletide traffic management.

The sector commander added that five ambulances and one tow truck were also deployed for a similar purpose.

“It’s an annual event, and we are well prepared. We have deployed about 452 personnel and 12 patrol vehicles with five ambulances and one tow trucks.

“We are conscious of the volume of traffic that will be coming into Bauchi, and in view of that, we are well prepared. We have deployed both personnel and logistics, presently, we are concentrating on the entrances to the state.

“This is because people will be coming in from all the nooks and crannies of the state, and patrol operation is ongoing to ensure safe movement of all the entrants to the city,” he said.

The sector commander assured the readiness of the corps to maintain traffic control and guarantee the free flow of vehicles.

He, however, called on drivers and other road users to avoid speeding, overloading of passengers and goods, and strictly adhere to all traffic rules and regulations.

“We must have it at the back of our minds that it is only the living that celebrate.

“We pray by next year, we shall all be alive to celebrate yet another Christmas,” the sector commander prayed.

Christmas: NSCDC deploys 1,100 personnel as Police assure adequate security in Bauchi

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state said it had deployed 1,100 personnel to ensure safety and security of lives and property during the Yuletide season.

This is contained in a statement by Saminu Yusuf, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

According to the statement, the deployment included both covert and overt operations, joint patrols of flashpoint areas across the state, protection of critical national assets and infrastructure as well as worship centres, parks, eateries, banks, and hotels.

It further added that the commandant charged all Area Commanders, Divisional Officers and men of the command to be diligent, focused, honest in carrying out their duties, and also to intensify patrols, dominate public spaces, and remain proactive and vigilant before, during, and after the Christmas.

“The commandant also advised the good people of the state not to engage in activities that may lead to breach of security during the festive period but whenever they see something or any suspicious movement around them, they should report to any NSCDC office,” the statement said.

Similarly, Omolori Aliyu, the Commissioner of Police in the state also reassured the public of adequate security to ensure peaceful and hitch-free celebrations throughout the festive periods.

This is contained in a statement by Nafiu Habib, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in the state charged all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical Commanders to intensify patrols, dominate public spaces, and remain proactive and vigilant before, during, and after the Christmas and New Year procession.

“The Commissioner of Police enjoins members of the public to remain security conscious and promptly report any suspicious activities within their neighborhoods to the nearest police station, as communities remain the best focal to effective policing. If you see something, say something,” the statement said.